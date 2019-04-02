Kirsten Gillibrand is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Who is Kirsten Gillibrand?

Current job: US Senator from New York. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 52

Family: Gillibrand is married to venture capitalist Jonathan Gillibrand and has two children, Theodore and Henry.

Hometown: Albany, New York

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Congresswoman representing New York’s 20th congressional district from 2007-2009. Corporate lawyer from 1991-2005.

Who is Gillibrand’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Kirsten Gillibrand’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Without question, Sen. Kamala Harris poses the largest immediate threat to Gillibrand’s candidacy. Of those respondents who would be satisfied with the senator from New York as nominee, 75% would also be satisfied with Harris as nominee. That’s a breathtaking 19 percentage points higher than Harris’ overall performance among Democrats, indicating Gillibrand could have difficulty assembling a base if Harris woos those voters.

source Business Insider

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner in this context, and 72% of those satisfied with Gillibrand as nominee would also be satisfied with Biden. That’s 6 percentage points higher than Biden’s overall satisfaction.

Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, like Harris, also outperform considerably among those satisfied with Gillibrand. 67% of those satisfied with Gillibrand are also satisfied with Warren, and 61% with Booker. Those numbers are (respectively) 23 percentage points and 17 percentage points above their general satisfaction rates, which is very high.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Kirsten Gillibrand’s policy positions?

What are Kirsten Gillibrand’s political successes?

How much money has Kirsten Gillibrand raised?

Gillibrand’s campaign has not announced how much it has raised, as of early April.

Could Kirsten Gillibrand beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Kirsten Gillibrand overall is believed to be a weaker candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field, but a large majority of respondents are still unsure about how she’d perform so there’s plenty of opportunity to change perceptions.

Based on responses from Democratic primary voters, for a typical candidate surveyed 36% of respondents think they’d win, 9% think they’d lose, and 55% are unsure.

While it’s early, Gillibrand isn’t performing at that level among respondents: 19% think she’d beat Trump, 13% thinking she’d lose, and 68% are unsure.

