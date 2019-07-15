9 things to know about Lashana Lynch, the ‘Captain Marvel’ star who’s reportedly set to become the next 007

Fans rejoiced on Sunday when news broke that Lashana Lynch had been cast in the upcoming “James Bond” film as the franchise’s first-ever black and female 007 agent.

The 31-year-old British actress recently rose to prominence with her star-making role in “Captain Marvel.” Here are 9 things to know about her.

Lynch was raised in London by a family of Jamaican descent.

caption Lynch posted this photo in May, tagged in Port Antonio, Jamaica. source @lashanalynch/Instagram

Lynch is proud of her home, calling herself a “London girl” in numerous interviews.

In a 2014 interview with Afridiziak Theatre News, she said she has been heavily influenced by her Jamaican grandmother.

“She was the core of my wisdom today,” Lynch said. “For me, she was the epitome of greatness. Of coming to this country from Jamaica and deciding, ‘I’m going to buy a house, raise my children, have a good life and make things work for me.’ She was like a second mom to me.”

Lynch portrayed Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel,” Carol Danvers’ best friend and fellow Air Force pilot.

caption Lynch was cast in “Captain Marvel” after DeWanda Wise bowed out due to scheduling conflicts. source Disney/Marvel

“I would say that her being a fighter pilot along with a single mother is her superhero quality,” Lynch told the blog /Film about her character, Maria.

“She’s strong, she’s bold, she’s a black single mother. She doesn’t argue about it,” she continued. “She has raised an amazing child and now this child is probably going to turn out to be a superhero because she’s been raised by one.”

“Captain Marvel” co-director Ryan Fleck told Empire that Lynch made him cry during her audition.

She originally auditioned for a role in “Black Panther.”

Lynch told Coming Soon that she had always been a fan of the comics, but her first “proper” attempt to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe was her audition for “Black Panther.”

“I do know that when ‘Black Panther’ came about, I was like, ‘Now I need to be here. I need to be a part of this family. I have things on my chest that I want to represent,'” she said. “And now that I am a part of it, I see exactly the direction that Marvel had taken these characters, and it feels like a special moment for sure.”

She played an Olympian and a hurdler in her first-ever film, “Fast Girls.”

caption The 2012 British drama also starred Lily James (“Cinderella,” “Baby Driver,” “Mamma Mia!”). source StudioCanal

Lynch told Rotten Tomatoes that “Fast Girls” changed her “perspective on athletes and how they approach their work, physically” – which, in turn, helped her prepare for her role in “Captain Marvel.”

“Food and fitness literally go hand in hand,” she said. “Being a fighter pilot is enough to set the bar high. Being a female fighter pilot is more than just being strong and being able to do a good job. It’s a whole life. It means moving around a lot; it means training with only men, especially in the ’80s. It means pulling Gs. Like, your eyeballs are in your skull. It’s [a] whole thing.”

Lynch also starred on Shonda Rhimes’s ABC period drama, “Still Star-Crossed,” which was her first leading role.

caption Lynch as Rosaline, Juliet Capulet’s cousin, in “Still Star-Crossed.” source ABC

“Still Star-Crossed” was a short-lived period drama from Shonda Rhimes’ ShondaLand production company (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) that was cancelled in 2017 before the first season had ended.

The series was based on a young adult novel by Melinda Taub, which was loosely based on “Romeo and Juliet.” It used the famous tragedy as a springboard for Lynch’s character, Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin who worked as a maid for the abusive Lady Capulet.

Lynch told /Film that, because Rosaline is only briefly mentioned in the Shakespearean story, she was able to “characterize her from scratch.”

She originally intended to become a singer.

Lynch received classic theater training at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, a prestigious performing arts school in London that was also attended by Daniel Kaluuya, Dua Lipa, and Nicholas Hoult.

“I sang before I acted. I sang when I was in primary school and I did singing at Sylvia Young – no acting at all,” she told Afridiziak Theatre News. “But it was my singing teacher, Ray, who said, ‘You can’t not act when you sing, the two come hand in hand.’ So I took up acting during my GCSEs and that’s led on to me going to drama school.”

She enjoys showing love to fellow black British actors.

caption “Good peoples,” Lynch captioned this shot from 2012. source @lashanalynch/Instagram

Lynch’s Instagram features a cameo from John Boyega way back in 2012, long before he made his big screen debut in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

In 2013, she posted a photo with “Game of Thrones” actor Nonso Anozie, adding the hashtag #hugebritishtalent.

She has also shown love to Daniel Kaluuya on numerous occasions. She saw him in the 2016 play “Blue/Orange,” calling him “the King of wickedly crazy” in an Instagram post, and cheered for his Oscar nomination in 2018.

As a tall and self-described “curvy” woman, Lynch is passionate about body-positivity.

caption Lynch used Nicki Minaj lyrics in her caption for this powerful shot. source @lashanalynch/Instagram

“I’m a curvy girl, so I like to roll with that instead of push against it,” she told Who What Wear. “I like to wear things that are figure-hugging because I’m very proud of my body. I’m becoming more and more comfortable with being a tall woman in heels – to not apologize for my height. That’s really important to me.”

“When I walk into a room, I like people to see me,” she continued. “To connect with who I am.”

She already revealed the name of her mysterious “James Bond” character.

In April, Lynch posted a photo from the “Bond 25” photocall with the caption, “Introducing Nomi.”

The official “James Bond” Twitter account confirmed her character name shortly after.