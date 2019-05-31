Michael Bennet is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). source Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Who is Michael Bennet?

Current job: US Senator from Colorado.

Age: 54.

Family: Bennet is married to Susan Diane Daggett, an attorney. Together they have three daughters.

Hometown: New Delhi, India. (Raised in Washington, DC)

Political party: Democratic.

Previous jobs: Chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee; Superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado.

What are Michael Bennet’s political positions?

On healthcare : Bennet voted for the Affordable Care Act. He does not support Medicare for All, but introduced a proposal called “Medicare X” alongside 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Medicare X would create a public option program, allowing individuals to keep private health insurance plans or enroll in Medicare.

: On immigration : Bennet was a cosponsor of the original DREAM Act, which would grant legal status to immigrants who serve in the military or pursue higher education like college degrees. He was a member of the Gang of Eight in 2013, a bipartisan group of senators who attempted to push through comprehensive immigration reforms that included a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

: On climate change : Bennet is not a cosponsor of the Green New Deal and has not endorsed a specific comprehensive plan. During his time in the Senate, Bennet has advocated for tax credits for individuals and families who invest in solar and wind energy.

: On campaign finance : Bennet strongly opposes the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. He is a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, which would require certain political advocacy groups to be transparent about donors.

: On abortion : Bennet voted against a Senate bill that would have banned abortions beyond 20 weeks.

:

On LGBTQ rights : Bennet is an original cosponsor of the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity. He has been a longtime supporter of marriage equality and praised the Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage. He has opposed the Trump administration’s ban on transgenders serving in the military.

:

On education : Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado. He believes in expanding year-round Pell grants. He has pushed for broadening technology for schools.

:

On Supreme Court and congressional issues : Bennet voted against both of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. He opposed the decision by Republicans to remove the filibuster for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

: On guns: Bennet wants background checks on all secondary firearm sales. In 2013, he voted against an amendment that would have reinstated the “assault weapons” ban.

On criminal-justice reform : Bennet’s home state of Colorado fully legalized marijuana for recreational use. He supports allowing states to legalize marijuana. He is the cosponsor of legislation that would let marijuana companies use banking services.

: On trade: Bennet opposes the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs as a bargaining tactic. He has been skeptical of the USMCA trade agreement. He also opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

On foreign policy : Bennet voted for a resolution that would have forced the Trump administration to withdraw He has supported Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader who is recognized by the United States as Venezuela’s president.

: On taxes: Bennet voted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He wants to expand the Child Tax Credit and introduced legislation that would have tripled it. He is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as the subcommittee on IRS oversight.



What are Michael Bennet’s political successes?

Bennet’s legislation to train veterans in energy and cybersecurity fields passed the Senate.

He holds the record for most viewed floor speech on C-SPAN’s Twitter feed when he railed against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2019 government shutdown.

He helped craft the Farm Bills in 2014 and 2018.

Bennet helped overhaul the No Child Left Behind law.

How much money has Michael Bennet raised?

Bennet has not yet released fundraising totals or surpassed the minimum 65,000 donor threshold in order to qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s sanctioned primary debates.

