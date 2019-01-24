10 things you didn’t know about Norman Reedus

caption You likely know Reedus from “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

Norman Reedus plays fan favorite Daryl Dixon on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Born in Hollywood, Florida, Reedus had a successful modeling career before becoming an actor.

Reedus is a huge fan of motorcycles yet he’s afraid to ride horses.

The cult-favorite TV show “The Walking Dead” has been on the air for nine years, which is longer than most of the characters on the show. With the coming release of “The Walking Dead’s” mid-season premiere, fans are eager to see what’s in store for Norman Reedus’ character, Daryl Dixon.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about the actor who plays the Dixon, the survivalist.

Reedus starred in a Lady Gaga music video.

caption Reedus plays a brooding character in the music video. source LadyGagaVevo/Youtube

That’s right, shortly after landing the role as “The Walking Dead”‘s Daryl Dixon, Reedus starred in Lady Gaga’s “Judas” music video. Released in 2011, Reedus plays the silent Judas, donning a decorative leather jacket and riding a motorcycle throughout the nearly six-minute video. He eventually ends up shoeless in a tub with Gaga and Jesus, pouring an unspecified liquid over Gaga as she sings.

He was also in at least six other music videos.

caption Reedus can be spotted in Keith Richard’s “Wicked as it Seems.” source WMG

At the beginning of his career, Reedus seemed to be quite popular on the music video circuit. His first ever acting job, according to IMDB, was in Keith Richards’ “Wicked as It Seems” in 1992. He would go on to appear in Cranes’ “Shining Road,” Bjork’s “Violently Happy,” Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” R.E.M.’s “Strange Currencies” and Goo Goo Dolls’ “Flat Top.”

He has children with Diane Kruger and Helena Christensen.

caption Reedus is currently dating Diane Kruger. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reedus and Kruger have been together since at least 2017 and recently welcomed a baby into their family over the holidays. The two had previously starred together in the 2015 film “Sky.” Of course, you may know Kruger best from one of her many hit films, including “Troy,” “Inglorious Bastards,” and “National Treasure,” or perhaps one of her international modeling campaigns. Reedus also has a child with model Helena Christensen.

Motorcycles are his thing.

caption Like his character on “The Walking Dead,” Reedus is a fan of motorcycles. source AMC

No, seriously. He’s owned a plethora of motorcycles throughout his life and even has a show dedicated to motorcycles and bike culture on AMC called “Ride with Norman Reedus.” The show is currently on its third season.

He was born in Hollywood.

caption Reedus was born in Hollywood, Florida. source Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes

Reedus was born in Hollywood … Florida. But, you could argue his Hollywood career was always meant to be. As an additional fun fact, Reedus shares a first name with his father – who also happens to be Norman Reedus. Whether or not they share middle names remains to be seen.

Reedus moonlights as a professional photographer.

Acting isn’t Reedus’s only talent. “The Walking Dead” star has a series of captivating macabre photographs displayed on his website, Big Bald Head. Fans can purchase some of Reedus’s prints from his online gallery, some of which are signed, limited edition creations. He recently released a book of his photographs titled “The Sun’s Coming Up Like a Big Bald Head.”

He has a successful modeling career.

Reedus credits his campaign with Prada for helping launch his acting career, but little did he know that starring in this set of ads would help him land future modeling gigs. He also modeled for GAP, H&M, and Levi’s in the ’90s.

He has a titanium eye socket.

In 2005, Reedus was involved in a car accident; his car was struck by a semi-truck. Thankfully, Reedus survived, but the actor had to undergo surgery and left the hospital with a titanium eye socket.

He is scared of horses.

caption To avoid riding a horse, Reedus opted to ride a motorcycle. source AMC

A “The Walking Dead” scene nearly required Reedus to ride a horse, but the actor revealed he’s “terrified of horses” and asked to ride a motorcycle instead.

He’s received some pretty interesting gifts from fans.

Fans of “The Walking Dead” frequently express their fanship to the actor who plays Daryl by offering him some semi-ridiculous gifts.

“One girl handed me a bag of meat… it was sort of in this yellow oil, and she said it was squirrel,” Reedus told the Los Angeles Times. “She goes, ‘I hunted it down with a shovel.’ That was pretty weird.”

