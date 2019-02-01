Here’s where you recognize the cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ from

caption This is the second season of the US version of “Celebrity Big Brother.” source CBS

The US version of “Celebrity Big Brother” first aired on CBS in 2018 and it’s now in its second season.

In “Celebrity Big Brother,” houseguests play to win money for a charity of their choice.

This season, stars like Dina Lohan, Ryan Lochte, and Tamar Braxton entered the house.

The second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” kicked off in January on CBS and a fresh wave of house guests checked in for their month-long stay. On February 13, one competitor will take home a generous prize of $250,000. But who’s playing to win this season?

Here’s where you know the season two cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” US from.

Jonathan Bennett was in “Mean Girls.”

caption He was recently in the “Thank U, Next” music video’s “Mean Girls” themed section. source CBS

Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the 2004 hit comedy “Mean Girls.” Following his role as Regina George’s high-status man candy, Bennett hosted “Cake Wars” and “Halloween Wars” on The Food Network, placed ninth on season 19 of “Dancing With The Stars,” and made a cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

Ryan Lochte is an Olympian.

caption He’s currently training for the upcoming Olympics. source CBS

Ryan Lochte is a six-time gold medalist on the United States Olympic swim team. People called him the second most decorated swimmer in history, but he’s also among the most controversial swimmers.

In August of 2016 The New York Times reported that during his time at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Lochte and a few of his US teammates had been robbed by locals in Brazil when, in reality, the swimmer had been “drunk and unruly,” damaging property at a gas station after a party.

Although the 34-year-old is suspended from swimming until July of 2019, according to ESPN, you might’ve caught Lochte on season 23 of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Joey Lawrence has been in a few notable shows.

caption He starred in Freeform’s “Melissa and Joey.” source CBS

To 80’s kids everywhere, Joey Lawrence will forever be known as heartthrob Joey Russo on “Blossom,” but the eldest Lawrence brother has starred in a handful of sitcoms from NBC’s “Brotherly Love” alongside his real-life brothers Matthew and Andrew in the mid-90s, to Freeform’s “Melissa and Joey.”

He also came in third place during the third season of “Dancing With The Stars” back in 2006.

Kandi Burruss has been on reality TV many times.

caption She’s had her fair share of reality TV spin-offs. source CBS

Kandi Burruss is from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and has starred in a series of miniature Bravo spin-offs like “The Kandi Factory,” “Kandi’s Wedding,” and “Kandi’s Ski Trip” – so clearly she’s no stranger to having all eyes (and cameras) on her.

Burruss also co-wrote the 90’s R&B girl group TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs,” and if the lyrics to the independent woman’s anthem are any indication, this woman knows what she wants, and how to get it.

Kato Kaelin was an eyewitness during a famous trial.

caption He took part in OJ Simpson’s trial. source CBS

Kato Kaelin started as an American actor in the ’80s, but you’d probably know him best for his role as an actual eyewitness during the OJ Simpson murder trial.

Lolo Jones has competed in winter and summer Olympics.

caption She’s a winter and summer Olympian. source CBS

Lolo Jones is one of the few Olympians who’ve competed in both the summer and winter games.

Natalie Eva Marie has been in the ring and on TV.

caption She was on the show “Total Divas.” source CBS

Natalie Eva Marie is a Jane of all trades. The former female pro wrestler has dabbled in acting, fitness modeling, and fashion design, but you likely recognize her from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring or the show’s unscripted spin-off “Total Divas.”

Ricky William is a professional football player.

caption He’s retired . from the NFL. source CBS

Ricky Williams is a retired NFL legend who ESPN considered “one of the best Dolphins running backs to ever suit up.” Unfortunately his accomplishments – like winning the Heisman trophy and rushing upwards of 10,000 years in his career – have been sometimes overshadowed by his use of marijuana that landed him on the suspension list for an entire year, as per ESPN’s reports.

Dina Lohan is one of the original “momagers.”

caption She’s actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother. source CBS

Dina Lohan is most famous for being Lindsay Lohan’s mom and will probably go down in history as one of the first “Momagers” in Hollywood. According to IMDB, Lohan also made a cameo on a special episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in 2011 when she attended the nuptials of Kim and Kris Humphries.

Anthony Scaramucci was recently in the White House.

caption He worked with President Trump. source CBS

In and out seems to be Anthony Scaramucci’s style these days. Otherwise known as “The Mooch,” Scaramucci is a New York financier who served as the White House Director Of Communications under President Trump for less than 10 days before being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Scaramucci’s time in the “Big Brother” house was even shorter than his time at the White House, though. Coming into the game as a special twist, The Mooch told Entertainment Weekly his quick cameo was a “straight-up, well-planned twist for the show,” one he thinks is “probably one of the more bigger, historical twists where somebody that everyone thought was a houseguest slipped out in the middle of the day.”

Tamar Braxton is a musician and TV personality.

caption She’s part of the famous Braxton family. source CBS

Tamar Braxton is a singer, songwriter, reality TV personality, and former co-host of the daytime talk show “The Real.” She now stars on WE TV’s “Braxton Family Values.”

Tom Green is a comedian.

caption He had his own prank show a few decades ago. source CBS

Tom Green is a Canadian comedian, but if you haven’t seen any of his stand up acts, you might know him as Chad from “Charlie’s Angels,” or Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband. You may also remember “The Tom Green Show,” a ’90s comedy series where Green pulled pranks. Green was also fired by Donald Trump during the eighth season of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

