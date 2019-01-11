Meet Patrick Whitesell, the high-power Hollywood agent whose wife is reportedly dating Jeff Bezos

caption Patrick Whitesell is one of Hollywood’s top talent agents. source Flickr/Fortune Live Media/Creative Commons

As co-CEO of talent agency WME, Patrick Whitesell is one of Hollywood’s top power players.

Along with his co-CEO, Ari Emanuel, Whitesell represents actors, musicians, and comedians that include Michelle Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jude Law, John Krasinski, Whoopi Goldberg, Conan O’Brien, and Amy Schumer.

Whitesell has been married to ex-TV anchor and pilot Lauren Sanchez since 2005, but they reportedly separated in the fall of 2018. Sanchez is now reportedly dating Amazon CEO and world’s richest person Jeff Bezos, who announced his divorce from his wife, MacKenzie, on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Whitesell’s life and career.

Patrick Whitesell is the co-CEO of prominent Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, known as WME.

Source: Business Insider

Whitesell’s partner and WME’s other CEO is Ari Emanuel, who was reportedly the inspiration for the character Ari Gold on “Entourage.”

Source: ABC News

Whitesell has been married to Lauren Sanchez, an ex-TV anchor, since 2005, and they have two children.

caption Lauren Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell in Malibu in 2013. source Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, Us Weekly

They reportedly separated in the fall of 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

source Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Sanchez is now said to be dating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who announced Wednesday that he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, were getting divorced.

caption Lauren Sanchez is a licensed pilot. source Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

WME is based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, but Whitesell and Sanchez bought a six-bedroom, $6.2 million house in Mercer Island, Washington, in late 2016, according to the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

caption Mercer Island, Washington. source Russ Heinl/Shutterstock

Source: Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce, Realtor

Whitesell is one of Hollywood’s top talent agents, having gained a reputation early on for representing younger stars including Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Aniston.

caption Patrick Whitesell and Jake Gyllenhaal at a party in 2015 in Toronto, Canada. source Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Jude Law hired Whitesell in 2005.

caption Patrick Whitesell and Jude Law. source Getty Images

Source: UPI

Also among Whitesell’s agency’s A-list clients are actors like Hugh Jackman …

caption Hugh Jackman and Patrick Whitesell at the Los Angeles premiere of “Prisoners” in 2013. source Getty Images

Source: WME

… Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Michelle Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Kate McKinnon, and John Krasinski, star of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series.

source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Source: WME

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are two of Whitesell’s longtime clients.

caption Ben Affleck, Patrick Whitesell, and Matt Damon at a Hollywood party in 2001. source Reuters

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Whitesell was reportedly so blown away by Damon’s 1992 performance in “School Ties” that he tracked him down through the Harvard University directory — where Damon was studying at the time — and called him up at his dorm to convince him to be his client.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The agency also represents musicians including Adele, Alanis Morissette, Big Sean, Bon Iver, Calvin Harris, Childish Gambino, Dolly Parton, Drake, Outkast, Pearl Jam, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monae …

caption Adele. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Source: WME

… and comedians Conan O’Brien, Amy Schumer, Nick Kroll, Pete Davidson, and Hasan Minhaj, among many others.

caption Hasan Minhaj. source Netflix

Source: WME

Whitesell graduated from Luther College, a private liberal arts college in Decorah, Iowa.

source Shutterstock/David Harmantas

Source: Bloomberg Breakaway CEO Summit, Luther College

He started his career in the mailroom of InterTalent in the 1990s, then went on to become an agent at United Talent Agency (UTA). He worked his way up to being head of the talent department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

source Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg Breakaway CEO Summit

Whitesell left CAA to become a partner at Endeavor Talent Agency in 2001, and later played a key role in Endeavor’s merger with the William Morris Agency, which became today’s William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

caption Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell at the headquarters of WME in Beverly Hills, California. source Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg, The New York Times

Whitesell brought a flock of clients with him when he joined Endeavor, including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Bon Jovi, Kate Hudson, Alan Rickman, and Jon Voight.

Source: The New York Times

Whitesell has been named one of Fortune’s Businesspeople of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business.

caption Patrick Whitesell and Lauren Sanchez. source Getty Images

Source: Fortune, Fast Company

In 2015, Forbes estimated his net worth to be around $440 million.

Source: Forbes