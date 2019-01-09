10 things you probably didn’t know about Penn Badgley

caption You might recognize Penn Badgley from his iconic role on “Gossip Girl.” source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Penn Badgley currently stars in “You” but he was previously in series like “Gossip Girl” and movies like “John Tucker Must Die.”

Badgley graduated high school when he just was 13 years old.

He’s in the band MOTHXR and they’ve performed around the world.

You might know him best as Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl,” but Penn Badgley is back with a new role in the frighteningly good TV series “You.” This time around, Badgley’s given up is wannabe cool-kid persona in favor of a terrifyingly clever stalker who is seeking affection from his current obsession. Without giving away too many spoilers, it’s safe to say this is one of Badgley’s most thrilling roles yet.

Before you tune in to his latest series on Netflix, here are 10 things you might not have known about Penn Badgley.

He’s in a band.

The “You” actor is the frontman of the band MOTHXR. Badgley told Cosmo that he originally formed the band as a passion project with a few close friends. Since then, the group has performed all over the world.

He once dated his co-star, Blake Lively.

Although he’s now married to musician Domino Kirke, Badgley once dated his former co-star Blake Lively. According to Elle, The two secretly dated for almost three years while filming “Gossip Girl.” Reportedly, no one on set knew the two had broken up in real life until the season two finale of the series.

He said he’s written a song for every woman he’s ever been with.

In a 2013 interview with Elle, Badgley revealed that he’s written a song for every woman he’s ever been with. At the time of the interview, he was dating actress Zoe Kravitz.

Before he was in “Gossip Girl” he was in “John Tucker Must Die.”

Badgley had a pretty successful career prior to his appearance on “Gossip Girl.” With roles on several TV series and films, including “The Young and the Restless” and “Easy A,” it’s safe to say Badgley has had quite a bit of experience playing a student.

But before he played the famous Brooklynite Dan Humphrey, Badgley appeared in the teen movie “John Tucker Must Die” as Scott, AKA “the other Tucker.”

Badgley was conflicted about playing Joe in “You.”

“I didn’t want to do it – it was too much. I was conflicted with the nature of the role,” Badgley told Entertainment Weekly last year.

But he said the creators thought he’d be great for the role because of how important it was for viewers to understand Joe’s humanity.

“To be honest, in the beginning of the process, I had no interest in humanizing [Joe]. Like, please, spare us,” he added. “But then I realized the only thing you can do as an actor is bring a character to life, and all that that means.”

His name has a unique origin.

According to GQ, when Badgley was just a blimp on a sonogram, his dad was nervously squeezing a tennis ball – and the brand of the ball was Penn. Badgley, therefore, is named after a brand of tennis balls, not the state of Pennsylvania, as some people might assume.

He did voiceover work for Nintendo.

Not everyone can say they started their career at Nintendo. Some of Badgley’s first work included voicing over characters in Nintendo’s Mario video game series, including “Mario Golf” and “Mario Tennis.”

His childhood crush was Parker Posey.

According to Intelligencer, in an old interview in Seventeen, Badgley revealed his childhood crush was actress Parker Posey, who, like Badgley, hails from Maryland.

He graduated from high school when he was 13.

“I graduated when I was 13,” he told the Mirror. “It was really just to avoid the on-set tutor thing. I was taking community college courses when I wasn’t working so I’d spend six months working and six months going to school, on and off.”

He added that he was accepted to the University of Southern California but has yet to attend.

He turned down “Gossip Girl” twice.

Despite being asked by the show’s co-creator Stephanie Savage herself, Badgley said he initially turned down the role of Dan on “Gossip Girl” because he was frustrated that he had already been typecast for multiple dramas.

“I was frustrated and I was broke and I was depressed, and I was like, ‘I cannot do that again. I can’t,'” he told Vulture. He accepted the role in “Gossip Girl” just as he was about to accept a job as a waiter.

