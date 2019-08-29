Pete Davidson is reportedly dating ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ actress Margaret Qualley

caption Pete Davidson has been linked to a few different stars over the past few years. source Getty Images/

Pete Davidson has been in the public eye ever since he began lending his comedic talents to various MTV shows in 2013.

According to Us Weekly, the comedian is reportedly dating “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley.

Back in 2018, he had a high-profile engagement to Ariana Grande but the two split last year.

But it wasn’t until his high-profile romance with pop star Ariana Grande that the world took notice of Davidson’s love life – and his relationships have continued to make headlines ever since.

Amid reports that Davidson is now dating actress Margaret Qualley, here’s a look at the people he has been romantically linked to in the past.

2014 – 2015: Although the exact dates of their relationship are unclear, Davidson’s first high-profile relationship was with his MTV co-star Carly Aquilino.

caption Pete Davidson and Carly Aquilino starred on MTV’s “Guy Code” and “Girl Code,” respectively. source Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Not much is known about Davidson’s pre-fame love life, but his first public relationship was with his MTV co-star, fellow stand-up comic Carly Aquilino.

The pair both appeared on MTV’s “Guy Code” and “Girl Code,” respectively, and reportedly dated between 2014 and 2015, although the official timeline is unclear.

Although she has since seemingly deleted many of her Instagram posts featuring Davidson, the TV host has kept a handful of photos of the two of them, dating back to 2013, when they first began appearing on MTV.

The last Instagram shot of them appeared on Aquilino’s account was in February 2015, presumably around the time they split.

May 2016 – May 2018: Davidson and Cazzie David were together for about two years.

caption Pete Davidson and Cazzie David, creator of the web series “Eighty-Sixed,” reportedly dated from May 2016 to May 2018. source Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

Following his split with Aquilino, the Staten-Island native began dating Cazzie David, creator of the web series “Eighty-Sixed.”

According to Us Weekly, Davidson began dating the actress and writer in May 2016 and the couple was spotted together out in New York City that same year.

They made a handful of public appearances together throughout their relationship, including at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

In April 2017, Davidson spoke highly of his then-girlfriend, telling Entertainment Tonight, “She’s the most beautiful girl in the world, look how lucky I am. She’s so smart, look how smart she is. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

He also credited her with helping him stay sober, saying, “I’m very lucky. She’s very, very supportive.”

For her part, Cazzie David, the daughter of “Seinfeld” co-creator and several-time “SNL” guest star Larry David, said that her father “100%” approved of her dating Davidson, adding, “He really loves that I’m dating a comedian. He loves it because he feels like the only people he can talk to are people who also make jokes. It worked out very well.”

Us Weekly reported that the couple split in May 2018 after dating for two years, shortly before news broke that he’d begun dating Grande.

May – October 2018: Davidson and Grande dated for a few months and were briefly engaged.

Davidson told Howard Stern that he started dating Ariana Grande on the night of the Met Gala on May 7, 2018, when the pair hung out with friends at Grande’s NYC apartment.

The “7 rings” songstress had met the “SNL” star when she first appeared on the show to perform back in 2014 but did not become close until she appeared on the show again in 2016. Grande had been dating the late rapper Mac Miller at the time.

Grande confirmed she’d split from Miller in a post on her Instagram Story on May 9, 2018, and in the coming weeks, Grande and Davidson were spotted together on various occasions, even sporting new matching tattoos. They also commented frequently on each other’s Instagram accounts.

They didn’t become Instagram official until later that month when they dressed up in “Harry Potter” outfits in a since-deleted post on Davidson’s account.

Days later, on June 3, Grande was spotted wearing what Us Weekly and TMZ reported to be an engagement ring, but the couple didn’t confirm they were engaged until June 20, when Davidson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and announced their engagement.

A summer romance ensued, with the couple moving in together into her New York City apartment, adopting a pet pig that they named Piggy Smallz and Grande even dedicated an interlude on her album “Sweetener” after her new fiancé, naming it “Pete Davidson.”

They made their red-carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, exactly two months after confirming their engagement.

Then, in September, they announced plans to take a break from social media.

At the end of that month, Davidson joked about the couple breaking up on “Saturday Night Live.” A few weeks later, in October, reports confirmed the couple had split, with Davidson discussing the split in the following weeks during his stand-up shows and on “SNL.”

Then, on November 3, Grande released her breakup anthem “thank u, next,” mentioning all of her famous exes by name, hours before Davidson addressed his split on TV.

January – May 2019: Davidson and actress Kate Beckinsale reportedly dated for a few months.

caption Kate Beckinsale, star of “The Widow,” and Davidson reportedly began their romantic involvement​ at the 2019 Golden Globes. source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

In January, reports circulated that Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted “flirting” at Golden Globes after-parties, publicly linking the two together for the first time.

In March, Davidson and “The Widow” star were photographed kissing at a New York Rangers game in NYC. Beckinsale also spoke about the romance that month, saying that even though she wished paparazzi wouldn’t hide outside of her house, dating Davidson was worth it.

By May, Us Weekly reported the pair went their separate ways, splitting after nearly four months together. Neither Davidson nor Beckinsale confirmed their split.

August 2019: Davidson is now reportedly dating actress Margaret Qualley.

caption Margaret Qualley was recently in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” source Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Recently, Us Weekly reported that Davidson and actress Margaret Qualley ave been dating for a few months and plan to make their official red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Qualley is starring in the upcoming thriller “Seberg,” which will be making its debut at the event. Earlier this year, she played Pussycat in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” She’s also starred on the TV series “The Leftovers.”