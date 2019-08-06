The fabulous life of Princess Beatrice, who is worth $4.6 million, vacations with Karlie Kloss, and rocks the most eye-catching hats

Princess Beatrice is ninth in line for the British throne.

She has an estimated net worth of $4.6 million.

From lavish royal weddings to vacations with celebrities, Princess Beatrice leads a fabulous life.

Visit INSIDER’s home page for more stories.

Princess Beatrice is what’s known as a “blood princess” – born into her royal title. Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle who married into the royal family, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, and thus in line for the throne.

Besides being a fixture at royal events, Princess Beatrice works in New York City, vacations with celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding, and has been dubbed the reigning queen of fascinators.

Here’s a glimpse into Princess Beatrice’s royal life.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She’s Queen Elizabeth’s fifth grandchild.

That makes her ninth in line to the throne.

She’s the second woman in the line of succession. Princess Charlotte is the first.

She can usually be spotted along with other members of the royal family at ceremonial events like Trooping the Colour.

caption Princess Beatrice at Trooping the Colour. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice attends Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the queen’s birthday, in 2018.

She was Head Girl at St. George’s School in Ascot.

caption Princess Beatrice in high school. source Liaison

Princess Beatrice poses on her first day of school at St. George’s in 2000.

Her bio on the royal family’s official website says that she now “works full time in business” — but people aren’t exactly sure what that entails.

caption She’s a “business matchmaker.” source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

She’s been described as a “business matchmaker” connecting startups with potential investors in her work with Afiniti, an American software company. The Daily Beast speculated that she’s actually working more as a brand ambassador since the company has declined to further explain her involvement. The Duke of York’s office has simply said that she’s “continuing to work in business.”

She and her sister are both worth an estimated $4.6 million, according to OK! Magazine.

caption Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. source Getty Images/Chris Jackson

That fortune reportedly comes from royal trust funds as well as from accounts set up after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

She’s the first member of the royal family to ever complete the London Marathon.

caption Running the London Marathon. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice ran the London Marathon in 2010 as part of a 34-person human caterpillar to raise money for charity.

Her Philip Treacy fascinator at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was a memorable style moment.

caption Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The hat was later auctioned off for charity for $109,435, according to Marie Claire.

But she’s worn eye-catching fascinators at many royal engagements.

Some more ornate than others.

caption Another style moment from Princess Beatrice. source Ian McIlgorm/Pool/Reuters

Britain’s Princess Beatrice stands on the steps of St George’s Chapel after the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008.

She’s a patron of a number of charities focused on improving the lives of young people.

caption Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI in New York City in 2016. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

She also supports Children in Crisis and Teenage Cancer Trust, among others.

And meets renowned changemakers through her charity programs.

Princess Beatrice meets Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin during a reception for Youth, Education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

She combines her fashion sense with her charity work on occasion.

caption Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson walk down the catwalk as part of the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week 2007. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is good friends with Karlie Kloss and other celebrities, accompanying them on glamorous vacations.

caption Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss. source Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On a vacation in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert, Princess Beatrice was joined by Victoria’s Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss, singer Ellie Goulding, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Joshua Kushner – Jared Kushner ‘s brother and Kloss’ boyfriend.

She even attended Kloss and Kushner’s second wedding in Wyoming in June 2019, according to Kloss’ Instagram.

She attended the 2018 Met Gala in a regal purple dress with embellished neck and shoulder pieces.

caption Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The theme of the gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

She may or may not have a secret Instagram.

caption This might be her Instagram. source beayork/Instagram

Princess Beatrice was tagged in a group photo that included Karlie Kloss at a birthday party in LA as @beayork. It’s a private account, so there’s no way to know for sure if it’s hers. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, has a public Instagram account.

She had been living in St James’s Palace with her sister Eugenie, but reportedly moved out when Eugenie got married.

caption St James’ Palace. source camerawalker/Wikimedia Commons

According to The Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie lived together in St James’ Palace in central London for 10 years. But apparently only full-time royals get to live on palace grounds for free. Their father Prince Andrew had reportedly been paying upwards of $26,000 per year in rent. Since Eugenie’s wedding, Beatrice reportedly splits her time between London and New York City.

St James’ Palace is one of many properties owned by the royal family.

She ended her relationship with Uber executive Dave Clark after nearly 10 years, and is currently dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

caption Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Portrait Gala 2019 in London, England. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Princess and Dave Clark dated for almost 10 years after Prince William introduced them at a birthday party, according to People. They split in 2016, and Clark got engaged to Lynn Anderson less than a year later, tying the knot in 2017.

Princess Beatrice has been dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September 2018 after Mozzi split from his fiancée and the mother of his child, Dara Huang. The couple made their first public appearance in March 2019 and have since attended other events like the royal wedding of Ella Windsor in May.