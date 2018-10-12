People on Twitter are asking who Princess Eugenie is — and they’re calling her ‘Princess Whogenie’

caption Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. source Getty

A number of Twitter users took to the social media platform on Friday to ask: Who is Princess Eugenie?

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

She is Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter – but it seems not everyone knows that.

Some Twitter users even called her “Princess Whogenie.”

The world tuned in as Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday – but there are plenty of people who said they didn’t even know who she was.

Calling her “Princess Whogenie,” a number of Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their outrage at the amount of media coverage happening around the wedding of a princess they’d never heard of.

Warning: The following tweets contain explicit language.

Some people were genuinely curious…

I feel like a lot of people are googling "who the fuck is princess eugenie" today? Ninth in line to the throne, you what mate? — My Cinnamon Phoe???? (@trojanphoenix) October 12, 2018

Sorry, but who is Princess Eugenie? ????‍♂️ — David Wooldridge (@ThatDaveW) October 7, 2018

Genuinely have no idea who Princess Eugenie is? ????????‍♂️ #RoyalWedding — Skelly (@Adamant_Mod) October 12, 2018

…while some were pretty harsh.

Lol who is princess Eugenie literally never heard of her in my life why is her shitty wedding all over my tv — amber (@_amber_grey_) October 12, 2018

Who the hell is Princess Eugenie this is bullshit #news #RoyalWedding — Heres Mr. Hanky (@heres_mr) October 12, 2018

I love a #RoyalWedding but this news coverage is ridiculous. Princess Whogenie. — John ???????????????? (@Iwantmytrain) October 12, 2018

Who the fuck is Princess Eugenie?

Is she the one from Mario Kart that no one chooses to play as? — Mr BargeAus (@mrbargearse) October 12, 2018

Who the fuck is Princess Eugenie? — Where's Murphy? (@Rory_M_Stewart) October 12, 2018

So “Princess” Whogenie is getting married to someone. I really couldn’t give a flying monkey’s chuff. #PrincessEugenie — Chris Sims (@CheekyBlogger73) January 22, 2018

I am so excited about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Said no one. EVER. — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) October 10, 2018

I have zero interest in Princess Eugenie's wedding (even had to copy and paste her name as I wasn't sure who she was) so why is it all over twitter – I really don't give a flying f+@#$%& Sky @SkyNews @BBCNews — carole russell (@caroleartist) October 12, 2018

Their opinions didn’t stop countless celebrities – including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell – from showing up for the event, however.