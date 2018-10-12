People on Twitter are asking who Princess Eugenie is — and they’re calling her ‘Princess Whogenie’

- source
- Getty
- A number of Twitter users took to the social media platform on Friday to ask: Who is Princess Eugenie?
- Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday.
- She is Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter – but it seems not everyone knows that.
- Some Twitter users even called her “Princess Whogenie.”
The world tuned in as Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday – but there are plenty of people who said they didn’t even know who she was.
Calling her “Princess Whogenie,” a number of Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their outrage at the amount of media coverage happening around the wedding of a princess they’d never heard of.
Warning: The following tweets contain explicit language.
Some people were genuinely curious…
Princess Whogenie? #RoyalWedding2018
— David Sargent (@BikeMadDad) October 12, 2018
Princess Whogenie? #RoyalWedding
— SJ.Mugsborough (@RaggyTroosers) October 12, 2018
I feel like a lot of people are googling "who the fuck is princess eugenie" today? Ninth in line to the throne, you what mate?
— My Cinnamon Phoe???? (@trojanphoenix) October 12, 2018
Sorry, but who is Princess Eugenie? ????♂️
— David Wooldridge (@ThatDaveW) October 7, 2018
Genuinely have no idea who Princess Eugenie is? ????????♂️ #RoyalWedding
— Skelly (@Adamant_Mod) October 12, 2018
…while some were pretty harsh.
Lol who is princess Eugenie literally never heard of her in my life why is her shitty wedding all over my tv
— amber (@_amber_grey_) October 12, 2018
Who the hell is Princess Eugenie this is bullshit #news #RoyalWedding
— Heres Mr. Hanky (@heres_mr) October 12, 2018
I love a #RoyalWedding but this news coverage is ridiculous.
Princess Whogenie.
— John ???????????????? (@Iwantmytrain) October 12, 2018
Who the fuck is Princess Eugenie?
Is she the one from Mario Kart that no one chooses to play as?
— Mr BargeAus (@mrbargearse) October 12, 2018
Who the fuck is Princess Eugenie?
— Where's Murphy? (@Rory_M_Stewart) October 12, 2018
So “Princess” Whogenie is getting married to someone. I really couldn’t give a flying monkey’s chuff. #PrincessEugenie
— Chris Sims (@CheekyBlogger73) January 22, 2018
I am so excited about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
Said no one. EVER.
— Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) October 10, 2018
I have zero interest in Princess Eugenie's wedding (even had to copy and paste her name as I wasn't sure who she was) so why is it all over twitter – I really don't give a flying f+@#$%& Sky @SkyNews @BBCNews
— carole russell (@caroleartist) October 12, 2018
Their opinions didn’t stop countless celebrities – including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell – from showing up for the event, however.