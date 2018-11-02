The fabulous life of Queen Letizia, a news anchor who married into Spanish royalty

caption Queen Letizia has become a style icon in Spain. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In a true Cinderella story, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano of Spain was born into a working middle-class family before marrying royalty in the early 2000s. Now, after having taken the country’s throne in 2014, Queen Letizia is one of the most talked about royals of today, whether for her style or past as a successful journalist.

But how did Queen Letizia get to where she is now? Here’s the fabulous life of Queen Letizia.

She was born on September 15, 1972 to Jesús José Ortiz Álvarez and María de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodríguez.

caption Letizia was born to humble beginnings. source Carlos Alvarez/GettyImages

She is the daughter of a journalist and a nurse, and the granddaughter of a taxi driver, according to New York Daily News.

She has two sisters: Telma and Erika.

caption Telma and Érika are pictured in the left of the photo. source Handout/GettyImages

She has two sisters – Telma and Érika – though Érika died in 2007 at the age of 31.

After finishing high school, she attended the Complutense University of Madrid and got her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism.

caption She pursued journalism in school. source Handout/GettyImages

She later received her Master’s Degree in Audiovisual Journalism at the Institute for Studies in Audiovisual Journalism, according to Fox News.

She went on to work for ABC, a daily newspaper in Spain, Bloomberg TV, and the news agency EFE.

caption Letizia has a lot of journalism experience. source Carlos Alvarez/GettyImages

As recently as October 2017, Queen Letizia acknowledged her past as a reporter for ABC when she had the opportunity to go to the Library of ABC where the newspapers of the last 114 years are held. According to Royal Central, some of the papers included articles written by Letizia.

Source: Royal Central.

In 1998, she married Alonso Guerrero Pérez.

The two divorced a year later and Pérez penned a book, “El Amor de Penny Robinson” (“The Love of Penny Robinson,”) reportedly about his relationship with Queen Letizia.

The book publisher’s website said of the book that it “tells an unprecedented real case.”

Further, the main character of Guerrero’s novel is also named Alonso Guerrero, and he speaks of his love for two women – both, according to Royal Central, understood to be based on Queen Letizia.

Her career excelled when she joined CNN as a reporter.

caption YouTube user Mike Mediamano uploaded footage of her reporting in approximately 2000. source Mike Mediamano/YouTube

According to Adweek, the now-queen worked as a reporter at CNN+, a 24-hour Spanish- language news channel in Spain.

After leaving CNN, Queen Letizia then went on to work for the news agency TVE where, for many years, she covered some of the top stories in the world.

caption YouTube user Manu Guinarte uploaded footage of Queen Letizia covering the 9/11 attacks. source Manu Guinarte/YouTube

Some of her biggest stories included the presidential elections in the US as well as the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and reports from war-torn Iraq in 2003.

She became engaged to Felipe, Prince of Asturias, in November of 2003.

caption Many were surprised by the news. source Carlos Alvarez /GettyImages

According to Hello! magazine, the Prince of Asturias proposed to her with a 16 Baguette diamond engagement ring with a white gold trim, and she gave him white gold and sapphire cufflinks and a classic book.

She was Spain’s first commoner queen.

On May 22, 2004 the two were married.

caption The wedding was extravagant. source Pool/Getty

The couple wed in Madrid and Letizia wore a long-sleeved dress from Spanish fashion designer Manuel Pertegaz and a sparkling tiara.

On October 31, 2005, they welcomed their first daughter, Leonor, into the world.

caption Leonor was born at source Carlos Alvarez/GettyImages

In October, Leonor de Borbon made her first public speech and read out the first of 169 articles of Spain’s Carta Magna.

According to the Associated Press, King Felipe was also 13 when he read his first speech publicly in 1981.

On April 27, 2007, Queen Letizia gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Infanta Sofia.

caption The couple has two children. source Carlos Alvarez/GettyImages

Sofía was named after King Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofía.

She became “Queen” in 2014.

caption In June, Queen Letizia became Queen. source Andreas Rentz/GettyImages

Until 2014, she held the title of Princess of Spain. Then, on June 14, 2014, King Juan Carlos signed papers abdicating the throne. She assumed the position of Queen and her husband assumed the position of King.

Her and her family now live in the Prince’s Pavilion in Spain.

caption The family of four resides in the Prince’s Pavillion. source Handout/GettyImages

Contrary to popular belief, the family does not the Royal Palace of Madrid which is used primarily for special functions.

Their home in the Prince’s Pavillion spans more than 3,100 square meters made up of two floors, according to Hello! magazine.

She is admired by many for her elegant fashion sense.

caption Letizia is known for her iconic style. source Carlos Alvarez /GettyImages

Queen Letizia is known for risk-taking style. In fact, there’s an entire website dedicated to the queen’s fashionable outfits.

Her style is so iconic that in 2014, there was much speculation as to how Letizia could in fact boost Spain’s fashion industry, according to the New York Times.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.