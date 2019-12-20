‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ finally gives a definitive answer about Rey’s identity and not everyone will love the answer

caption “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” finally reveals Rey’s last name. Are you satisfied with the answer? source Lucasfilm

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Do not read ahead unless you’ve seen the film or want to be spoiled.

“The Rise of Skywalker” finally revealed who Rey is.

It turns out she’s a Palpatine!

If you’re mad, upset, or confused, you shouldn’t be. Rey’s reveal was hinted at throughout the latest movies and winds up being the perfect mirror to the start of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy.

Who is Rey? That’s been the biggest lingering question of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy and “The Rise of Skywalker” finally gives us a definitive answer.

If you were among the many to guess she’s a Skywalker or a Kenobi, you were wrong. It turns out Rey is Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter.

Yep, these two are related.

Kylo Ren reveals the news to Rey during one of their Force chats on the planet of Kijimi in between battling.

If you’re still in disbelief and trying to figure out how this all makes sense, let’s break it down together.

Who exactly are Rey’s parents?

Great question. This is explained away so quickly that you may have missed it, especially if your theater had a big reaction to the reveal.

Kylo Ren tells Rey her father is Emperor Palpatine’s son, but he and his wife chose to be “no one” in order to keep her safe from the Emperor.

Rey’s father and mother (who is unexpectedly played by “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer) decided to hide Rey on Jakku so Palpatine couldn’t find her. The Emperor was apparently searching for Rey and had her parents killed as a result.

Wait. Rey’s origin story sounds really familiar.

caption Rey’s big reveal puts even more ties between 1977’s “A New Hope” and 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” source Lucasfilm

You’re right! If you think you’ve heard this story before it’s because it’s essentially Luke and Leia Skywalker’s story.

Both of them were hidden at the end of “Revenge of the Sith” in order to protect them from their father, Anakin Skywalker aka Lord Vader. Neither of them knew their real identity, just like Rey.

Isn’t that lazy writing?

caption A real “Star Wars” fan you are not if you haven’t realized that “Star Wars” keeps telling us the same story over and over again. source Disney/Lucasfilm

It seems that way at first, but I actually think this thread makes a lot more sense when looking at the nine movies as a whole. More on this in a little bit.

Also. Palpatine had a son!?

It seems so!

In the “Star Wars” expanded universe, a mutant with three eyes and white hair named Triclops was created by using Palpatine’s DNA. It’s worth noting that Triclops worked in spice mines. I bring that up because it’s randomly mentioned in “TROS” that Poe used to be a spice runner. Maybe he knew Rey’s father. Honestly, that detail may not mean much though since none of this is technically canon anymore ever since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm.

For what it’s worth, the son mentioned in “TROS” is never named and doesn’t have white hair. He’s unlikely Triclops and instead is an original creation of Lucasfilm. Though we don’t get any real information on Rey’s parents from “Episode IX,” I’m sure Disney already has some book or Disney Plus show ready to explain more on Palpatine’s mystery offspring. (You don’t just hire Jodie Comer to play Rey’s mother for a few moments, right?)

caption Did Kenobi know about Rey? He speaks to her throughout the sequel trilogy as well. source Lucasfilm

I wouldn’t be surprised if this is explored more in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show or one of the future “Star Wars” movies. Other than Luke, Rey heard Kenobi’s voice in her head more than any other Jedi in her “The Force Awakens” Force vision. McGregor’s voice specifically called out to her when she reached out to Luke’s lightsaber, saying these were her first steps. Again, in “TROS,” he can be heard telling Rey, “these are your final steps,” when battling Palpatine, suggesting he personally knew of her existence and was a guardian angel of sorts.

For all we know, it was Kenobi who suggested hiding Rey away on Jakku so she couldn’t be found in the same way he helped hide Leia and Luke Skywalker from their father, Anakin.

Back to Rey being a Palpatine. Is this out of left field? No.

caption “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker” director had plans for Palpatine to come back in the sequel trilogy. source Lucasfilm

After “The Last Jedi” dubbed Rey a nobody, Simon Pegg, who played Unkar Plutt in “The Force Awakens,” told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that director J.J. Abrams originally had a plan for Rey to have a “relevant lineage” to the “Star Wars” universe.

Abrams told Uproxx that he and “Star Wars” screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan always discussed bringing Palpatine back into the fold in some way. Why wouldn’t they? Palpatine was always the central antagonist to the Skywalker clan.

“When you look at this as nine chapters of a story, perhaps the weirder thing would be if Palpatine didn’t return,” said Abrams. “You just look at what he talks about, who he is, how important he is, what the story is – strangely, his absence entirely from the third trilogy would be conspicuous.”

Concept art in “The Art of Star Wars The Force Awakens” even shows Rey would have traveled to the crashed Death Star in Palpatine’s old throne room to discover a map to Luke’s location.

OK. But are we truly believing that Rey was always thought to be a Palpatine?

That’s up for debate. There are certainly teases in “The Force Awakens” that Rey could have ended up belonging to another famous family. For instance, would Anakin’s lightsaber really call out to a Palpatine instead of a Skywalker? Why did Han Solo and Rey have such a connection? It certainly seemed like “The Force Awakens” was emphasizing certain relationships in the event the saga decided to go another route with her identity.

But the more I think about it, the more I believe the saga gave us the most convincing evidence that Rey could be a Palpatine. I also believe it was the right choice.

Why making Rey a nobody never made sense

caption If this was truly Rey’s saga, it would have made more sense for her to be a nobody, but Disney has been big on referring to this as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. source Lucasfilm

Rey was so connected in the Force to Ben, Leia, and Luke in “The Last Jedi” that it would have been odd if she wasn’t related to someone in the “Star Wars” universe, if not all three of them. Her raw, untapped power seemed too great for Lucasfilm to all of a sudden introduce a new lineage seven films into the “Star Wars” franchise.

If this was one of Disney’s “Star Wars” spin-off films or franchises, I wouldn’t have had any issue with Rey being an outsider. But Lucasfilm introduced Rey into the Skywalker saga. It wouldn’t make sense to the 40+ years of history that came before to dismiss the Skywalker family in their series of films. It would have been disrespectful. If she wasn’t connected to them in some way, it wouldn’t have made sense.

There are plenty of hints that Rey was a Palpatine across the sequel trilogy

The parallels between Rey and the Emperor go beyond Rey showcasing some Force lightning abilities in “The Rise of Skywalker.” Over the years since “The Force Awakens” release, many fans pointed out that composer John Williams’ themes for both characters shared similarities.

Palpatine’s voice can also be heard if you listen closely to Rey’s mysterious Force vision in “The Force Awakens.” For whatever reason, Disney and Lucasfilm don’t have his name show up in the film’s captions, but an official Lucasfilm graphic breaking down the vision proves he’s there.

“The Last Jedi” also contains a few hints that Rey had Palpatine blood coursing through her veins, including Rey’s immediate draw to the dark side, which unnerved Luke Skywalker.

New York Times’ best-selling author and chef J. Kenji López-Alt noticed the two shared comparative fighting styles. The first time both of them are seen wielding a lightsaber in “Revenge of the Sith” and “The Force Awakens,” respectively, the two wear similar expressions in very similar stances.

caption Palpatine and Rey both use their lightsabers in a stabbing, striking motion the first time we see them wielded on screen. source Lucasfilm, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

You can read our full breakdown of clues that Rey was a Palpatine all along here.

Most importantly, it fits into creator George Lucas’ rhyming scheme

caption I truly had no idea where this third trilogy was going or what it’s arch was until Rey was revealed to be a Palpatine. Now, it all makes more sense. source Getty Images

At its heart, “Star Wars” has always been about Palpatine vs. Skywalker. Everything that has happened to the Skywalker family, including Anakin’s creation, was because of the Sith’s obsession with trying to create life from the Force. (Depending on whether you follow canon before Disney purchased Lucasfilm or afterward, Anakin was created in one of two ways. He was either willed into being because of Palpatine’s master Plagueis or, according to how you interpret Marvel’s 2018 comic Vader issue No. 25, Palpatine directly or indirectly had a hand in creating Anakin.)

Either way, as Abrams said, why wouldn’t you have Palpatine appear in a third trilogy in some way? The two are directly connected. One can’t seem to exist without the other.

Lucas always intended for “Star Wars” to rhyme like poetry. If Kylo Ren was the grandson of a great power that originated on the light side of the Force, then it makes sense that his counterpart would be the granddaughter of another great power that originated on the dark side of the Force.

They’re mirrors of one another, something that’s perfectly captured on the cover of “The Art of Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker.”

That’s why I don’t see Rey’s origin as lazy writing. When looking at the trilogy as a whole, it’s just another stanza in a larger poem that often repeats and has parallels. Anakin destroyed the droid command center in “Episode I” in a similar fashion to the way his son Luke later blew up the Death Star in “Episode IV.” Lucas said that was on purpose. Similarly, it doesn’t surprise me that Rey was hidden on another planet for her safety in the same way that Luke and Leia were hidden from Vader years before.

The larger payoff for me is looking at the mirroring stories the prequel trilogy (“Episodes I-III”) and sequel trilogy (“Episodes VII-IX”) tell.

caption The Skywalker saga started with a descent to the dark side and ends with a rise to the light. source Lucasfilm

The prequels introduce us to a young, Force-sensitive boy who is assumed to be the chosen one to bring balance to the Force. Instead of becoming one of the greatest Jedi, he becomes one of the greatest (if not the greatest) Sith Lords. In “Return of the Jedi” (“Episode VI”) he is arguably the last Sith to fall before peace and order is restored to the galaxy for a brief time. (While Vader technically died a Jedi because he sacrificed himself during his final moments for his son, I believe it’s fair to say Vader “killed” the last of the Sith to bring back Anakin in the same way that Obi-Wan said Vader “killed” Anakin.)

In contrast to Anakin, the sequel trilogy introduces us to an older, Force-sensitive young woman who is assumed to be a nobody. Instead of becoming the Sith empress that Palpatine wants her to be, she ends the series as one of the greatest and most powerful Jedi. She is also, as far as we know, the last Jedi.

In “Star Wars,” it always comes full circle.