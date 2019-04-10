Hawkeye’s alter ego will make his debut in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — here’s what you need to know about Ronin

caption Jeremy Renner as Ronin in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Jeremy Renner is returning as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in “Avengers: Endgame” (in theaters on Friday, April 26), but he will be taking on an alter ego known as Ronin.

Renner’s character is referred to as Ronin on Entertainment Weekly’s latest cover.

So far, fans have seen glimpses of the new persona in the “Endgame” trailers and teasers. He’s shown wearing a hooded outfit and ditching his bow and arrow for a sword.

In the comics, Clint briefly becomes Ronin after “Civil War.” It’s unclear how closely the upcoming movie will follow the comics.

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo previously told Screen Rant that Hawkeye was absent from “Avengers: Infinity War” because he was “on his own journey.”

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly released solo covers for the latest issue that highlight Renner’s character and the original five Avengers: Iron Man/Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Renner’s cover introduces him as a “vigilante” named Ronin, rather than Hawkeye/Clint Barton.

caption Jeremy Renner as Ronin/Hawkeye on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. source Entertainment Weekly

Details for “Avengers: Endgame” are sparse, but fans have been speculating based on what has been shown in the trailers, teasers, and other videos released so far. The first trailer for “Endgame” was released in December and showed Natasha coming face-to-face with Clint, who was wearing a hood and standing over a body that he presumably attacked using one of his new weapons.

Read more: The first trailer for the next ‘Avengers’ movie hints at where Hawkeye’s been – here’s what to know

Fans will recall that Hawkeye was absent from “Avengers: Infinity War,” but survived Thanos’ snap. It’s unclear what the character was up to while the Avengers were trying to save the world during Infinity War, but he’s ditched his bow and arrow. He’s also rocking a new hairstyle and has several tattoos on his left arm. Additional scenes showed Clint smiling and wearing casual clothing while standing next to a girl believed to be his daughter.

caption Jeremy Renner as Ronin in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The name Ronin is attributed to several different characters in the comics. And in Japanese, “ronin” refers to a samurai. In Clint’s case, he briefly took on the Ronin alter ego in New Avengers No. 27, which occurred after “Civil War.”

Renner’s new on-screen persona was also confirmed by new Hasbro toys that were released in stores in late March. One action figure features Ronin in his full samurai gear, with two swords, throwing stars, and interchangeable stars.

In 2018, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo gave Screen Rant insight into Clint’s mindset following the clash between superheroes in “Captain America: Civil War.” They explained that in the 2016 movie, the characters made decisions that led them to take different paths: “Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie [“Infinity War].”

Fans will have to wait until “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on Friday, April 26 to see how closely Renner’s character will follow the comic books.