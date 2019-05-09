Seth Moulton is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Who is Seth Moulton?

Current job: US Representative for Massachusetts’ 6th district. Currently running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 40.

Family: Moulton is married to Elizabeth Boardman, an executive search consultant for a consulting firm. Together they have a daughter, named Emmy.

Hometown: Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Political party: Democratic.

Previous jobs: US Marine from 2002 to 2008, managing director of Texas Central Railway, startup entrepreneur.

Who is Seth Moulton’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Moulton’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Even after weeks of polling, we’re really not near the sample size of Seth Moulton’s name recognition where we’d be confident interpreting his performance and drawing conclusions about a viable candidacy.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Seth Moulton’s policy positions?

What are Seth Moulton’s political successes and failures?

Moulton’s demand for “a new generation of leaders” to serve in Congress paid off in the 2018 midterm elections. His PAC endorsed candidates who had military or intelligence agency backgrounds, and flipped House seats in numerous states.

He spearheaded a movement to prevent Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California from becoming Speaker. The effort eventually fizzled.

How much money has Seth Moulton raised?

Moulton announced his candidacy in late April and raised $255,000 in the first quarter. The roughly $723,000 in his House campaign account can be used for his presidential campaign.

Could Seth Moulton beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Seth Moulton is not getting anywhere near enough name recognition to get the needed sample size to draw conclusions about how he’d perform in a general election against Donald Trump. Generally, that is not a good sign.

