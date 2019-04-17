Sol Pais, the woman ‘infatuated with Columbine’ and at the center of a massive manhunt, is a high school student from Miami

Sol Pais, an 18-year-old Florida woman, is wanted by the FBI and at the center of a “massive manhunt” in Colorado over what law enforcement have described to be a “credible threat” to Denver-area schools just days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

Pais is armed, dangerous, and “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting, according to local officials. She is a senior at Miami High School and lives with her parents and sister.

Pais was last seen near Columbine, in the foothills of Jefferson county, wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old Florida woman is at the center of a “massive manhunt,” in Colorado, with public schools across Jefferson County – where Columbine High is located – and nearby districts closed on Wednesday, as Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, Jefferson County deputies, and Colorado state troopers ramps up efforts to track her whereabouts.

That woman, Sol Pais, is armed, extremely dangerous, and is reportedly “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting that ravaged the community two decades ago, according to law enforcement. Just days before Columbine’s 20th anniversary, Pais is on the loose.

Pais, who is from Florida, flew from Miami to Denver on Monday, where she purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, FBI Special Agent in Charge Dean Philips, of Denver, Colorado, said at a press conference on Tuesday. Miami FBI agents alerted the Denver FBI office of the potential threat on Tuesday, and local schools were notified that afternoon.

*BOLO* Sol PAIS, 18 yo, white/female, 5'5" brown hair. Considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. Wanted by @jeffcosheriffco and @FBIDenver for possible threat against #Columbine, other schools. DO NOT APPROACH. Call FBI: 303-630-6227. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/ejYNQHVlcZ — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 16, 2019

Pais was a senior at Miami High School, her family’s next-door neighbor, a woman named Kristen, told the Miami Post, adding that “she was to herself.” Multiple neighbors told NBC 6 that she lives in Surfside, a town in the Miami area, with her parents and sister.

“It’s like a bad dream,” her father told the station. “We don’t know, we don’t have any idea.”

Sgt. Marian Cruz, a spokeswoman for the Surfside Police Department in Florida, confirmed to the Miami Post that Pais was reported missing by her parents on Monday night. Her father said that he lost contact with her on Sunday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that Pais was a student at the school, according to NBC 6, and that officials were working with the FBI. No threats have been made to schools in that county.

“I think maybe she’s got a mental problem,” her father told the Miami Post. “I think she’s gonna be OK.”

