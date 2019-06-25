Meet Tana Mongeau, who ran a YouTube convention that turned into a ‘Fyre Festival disaster’ and may now be engaged to Jake Paul

caption Tana Mongeau is an internet celebrity known for her YouTube videos, music, and public relationships. source Paul Archuleta / Stringer / Getty Images

Tana Mongeau has been uploading videos to YouTube since 2015. In recent months, however, the 21-year-old YouTuber has become one of the most popular – and controversial – stars on the platform.

Mongeau currently has more than 4.5 million followers who tune in weekly to watch her tell stories, eat with friends, and complete YouTube challenges. The vlogger also recently made headlines when she announced her engagement to Jake Paul, a fellow YouTuber who she says she’s dated for two months.

Here’s a look at Mongeau’s journey to internet fame, from her first videos on YouTube to her public relationships and controversies.

Tana Mongeau began uploading videos to YouTube in 2015.

caption Tana Mongeau is widely known for her story-time style vlogs. source Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Her first video, titled “Hairdresser from Hell?”, was released in 2015, and has now been viewed more than 3.2 million times. The story-time video became Mongeau’s go-to style, leading her to release weekly vlogs in which she shares wild anecdotes from her life.

Mongeau now has more than 4.5 million followers who have watched her get face fillers, visit a one-star-rated hospital, and dress up like musician Billie Eilish, among other things.

She frequently collaborates with fellow YouTubers.

caption James Charles and Tana Mongeau. source Tana Mongeau/YouTube

As Mongeau’s channel became more popular, she began to collaborate with other successful YouTubers. One of her first joint videos featured YouTuber Cody Ko, and was uploaded in May 2016.

She’s since reviewed Coachella outfits with beauty mogul James Charles, gotten driving lessons from vlogger David Dobrik, eaten on camera with Shane Dawson, and gone to fast-food restaurants with actor Josh Peck.

Mongeau is also a musician, and has released four singles.

caption Mongeau in the music video for her single “W.” source Tana Mongeau/YouTube

Mongeau’s YouTube channel is currently home to four music videos, which represent her four singles. She released her first song, titled “Hefner ft. Bella Thorne,” in November 2017, and “W” followed in March 2018.

Mongeau later released “F— Up” in August 2018, and “FaceTime” in May 2019. The YouTube star sings and raps in each song, three of which were written by Mongeau, according to Genius. “F— Up” was co-written by Mongeau and musician Mod Sun.

She became especially popular online after dating actress Bella Thorne.

caption Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. source Tana Mongeau/YouTube

In September 2017, Mongeau tweeted that she wanted “to date Bella Thorne next.” A few days later, the two met up at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, took a photo while kissing, and shared the image to Instagram.

In a video titled “the truth about my relationships, break ups, and sexuality,” Mongeau said they took the photo to “break the internet,” which ended up happening.

“We took this photo, and posted it the next day, and it just went crazy – it went viral overnight,” Mongeau said in her video. “That photo honestly changed my life, as cheesy as that might sound.”

However, Mongeau also said the photo was what led her and Thorne to develop a real relationship.

“My entire life, I 100% was like, ‘I am straight,'” she said. “And then I met Bella Thorne. I don’t know what you want to call that. I think people have wanted me to have a ‘coming out’ video for an entire year now, but I just love who I wanna love.”

Most recently, Mongeau announced that she’s engaged to YouTuber Jake Paul — though many people believe their relationship is staged.

caption Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul. source Tana Mongeau/YouTube

On Monday, Mongeau took to Instagram to share that YouTuber Jake Paul, who she says she’s been dating for approximately two months, bought her a $124,000 car for her 21st birthday.

Later that day, Mongeau announced on social media that she and Paul are engaged, and shared videos of the YouTuber proposing with a cake that read, “Will you marry me Tana?” She also posted a video of her engagement ring. Still, it’s unclear if the two are actually engaged.

Prior to Paul, Mongeau had publicly dated a number of celebrities and internet stars. In a May 2019 video, Mongeau revealed that she dated rapper Lil Xan, who she says cheated on her. The YouTuber said the same about Brad Sousa, an Instagram influencer, in an April 2019 video.

Like many YouTubers, Mongeau has faced multiple controversies throughout her career.

caption Tana Mongeau discusses one of her biggest controversies in a 2017 YouTube video. source Tana Mongeau/YouTube

According to The Daily Dot, Mongeau sent a tweet in 2017 to Ian Carter, a YouTuber commonly known as iDubbbz, condemning his use of racist and insensitive language, including the N-word. Carter then clapped back at Mongeau with a video compilation of her repeatedly using the N-word herself.

The YouTuber continued the feud by attending one of Mongeau’s meet and greets. While standing next to her for a photo – Mongeau didn’t appear to recognize the YouTuber – Carter asked Mongeau to say the N-word. He documented the experience and shared it on YouTube.

Mongeau then shared an apology video titled “The N Word” to her YouTube channel, during which she said she’s learned from her mistakes.

Representatives for Carter did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Mongeau faced her biggest scandal after attempting to host Tanacon, a YouTube convention she created to compete with VidCon.

caption Shane Dawson and Tana Mongeau. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

In June 2018, Mongeau attempted to compete with VidCon, a YouTuber convention, by hosting her own event called TanaCon.

VIP tickets sold for $65 each, and YouTubers like Casey Neistat, Shane Dawson, and Miranda Sings were expected to attend. The event was held at the Marriott Suites in Anaheim, California, a venue that can hold 5,000 people, as Mongeau previously told the YouTube show DramaAlert.

But unfortunately for Mongeau and fans, approximately 20,000 people showed up. Thousands of fans were left waiting outdoors in lines with limited food and water. Many also said they got sunburns as a result and compared Mongeau’s convention to the infamous Fyre Festival.

The disastrous event led to a three-part series hosted by Shane Dawson, in which he interviewed Mongeau, fans who attended the festival, and others who were involved in its production.

In April 2019, Mongeau announced that she will soon have her own television series on MTV.

caption Tana Mongeau in Los Angeles, California. source Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

On April 29, Mongeau took to Instagram to announce that she will soon star in a reality show called “No Filter: Tana Turns 21” on MTV.

“I’ve been holding in this secret for almost a year now and my hands are shaking as I type this,” Mongeau wrote on Instagram. “I’ve always been talentless, but to finally be talentless on an MTV reality show is such an honor for me. Did I mention it’s on MTV?”

“I remember watching ‘The Hills’ as a young girl wondering how many nose jobs I needed to get there,” she continued. “Turns out just one! So excited to show you guys a completely different, stripped down, EVEN crazier side of my life, work, friends, annoying managers (pictured), employees, stalkers, exes (not the cheating kind unless they’re rappers), parties, music, and more.”

Representatives for Tana Mongeau did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.