Here’s everything you need to know about Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial 22-year-old rapper who could go to prison for life

caption 6ix9ine’s most identifiable features is having a shock of rainbow-colored hair and having “69” tattooed all over him. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

Daniel Hernandez – also known as 6ix9ine and Tekashi69 – is one of the top-charting rappers in the country.

He has more than 15 million Instagram followers and collabed on songs with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

He’s also an alleged criminal who could go to prison for life on charges of racketeering and illegal firearms possession as part of a violent crime ring, according to charges filed in November.

In 2015, Hernandez also pleaded guilty to criminal sex acts with a 13-year-old.

The November charges could finally spell the end for the notorious rapper.

You’ve probably heard a lot about 6ix9ine recently – for good reasons and bad.

6ix9ine – also known as “Six Nine” or Tekashi69 – is a 22-year-old rapper and Instagram star with more than 15 million followers. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, developed a unique persona – a hardcore rapper with an aggressively tattooed face and rainbow-dyed hair, and a voice as elegant as gunfire. After spending several years on the indie Soundcloud rapper circuit, Hernandez recently achieved mainstream credibility with “FEFE,” a hit single he made with Nicki Minaj earlier this year.

But his star is dying just as quickly as it was born. As he’s become famous, people have paid renewed attention to his 2015 conviction for using “a child in a sexual performance.” And in the past few weeks, more details have come to light about his alleged connections to organized crime. In November, federal authorities arrested him on racketeering and firearms charges and claimed he’s part of a violent gang.

How did a 22-year-old go from being an upcoming rapper and influencer to a bona-fide criminal? First, you need to understand how Daniel Hernandez became 6ix9ine.

Hernandez dropped out of school at the age of 13

caption His celebrity is based on his troublesome persona. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

Hernandez’s life fell sideways in his teenage years. When he was 13, his father was murdered a block from his family home, according to the New York Times.

The experience had a huge impact, and he soon dropped out of school and started working odd jobs to help his mother.

“My pops died in eighth grade, and I just started bugging in school,” he told the podcast “No Jumper” in an extensive 2017 interview. “I was 13. I was waiting for my pops to come back home, and he never came.”

Hernandez ultimately turned to selling drugs. At around that time that he developed his 6ix9ine persona, drawing inspiration from anime, hip-hop, and metal. He eventually got the number tattooed on his body more than 200 times, according to the New York Times.

In February 2015, Hernandez performed sexual acts with a 13-year-old whom he believed was 19

caption Hernandez’s image goes beyond typical celebrity brashness. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

As Hernandez rose through the ranks of internet fame and notoriety, he attended a party on February 22, 2015, where he performed several sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl. Hernandez was 19 at the time.

The lurid acts are described in detail in a criminal complaint obtained in 2017 by Jezebel. Hernandez was arrested in March 2015 over the incident, and pleaded guilty in October of that year.

In his plea agreement, Hernandez’s sentence was adjourned until October 2017 (it has since been delayed several more times). The terms of his release required that he not post explicit images of women to social media, that he write a letter explaining himself to the complaining witness and her family, that he not commit a crime for two years, and that he obtain a GED.

Hernandez later told police he thought the girl was 19. He’s also contradicted his plea statement in several interviews, saying he didn’t engage with the girl sexually and thought she was older.

Hernandez focused on building his online following — but made a deal with a fugitive

caption Kifano Jordan, also known as “Shotti,” was featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on the Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. source Hunderton County Crime Stoppers/Facebook

After his 2015 criminal case, Hernandez seemed to focus on growing his Instagram following by promoting his brash persona, and making music on SoundCloud. He also struck a deal with Kifano Jordan, aka Shotti, to be his manager. With Jordan, Hernandez made more mainstream street rap, started feuding with SoundCloud rappers, and began charging up to $100,000 for a performance, according to the New York Times.

But Jordan himself also had a criminal record. At the time, he was a fugitive from New Jersey authorities, having been charged with narcotics trafficking.

He became famous with “Gummo” in 2017

caption Hernandez in the “Gummo” music video. source YouTube

Hernandez’s first proper single was “Gummo.” Released in November 2017, it hit the Billboard charts and was remixed by Offset and Lil Wayne. The music video showed 6ix9ine at his most colorful, sporting his signature dirty candy-colored hair and red bandana, and carrying bags of what appears to be marijuana.

It was around this time that Hernandez began giving more interviews about his career, and when the 2015 charges against him gained renewed attention.

July was another big month for him — he released a song with Nicki Minaj and was reportedly kidnapped

caption Hernandez and Nicki Minaj in the “Fefe” music video. source Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube

In 2018, Hernandez seemed to get in trouble with the law again several times. In May, he was reportedly arrested on charges of driving without a proper license and assaulting a police officer. Soon afterwards, he reportedly choked a 16-year-old in Texas and was arrested in New York.

But all of that was overshadowed on July 22. He released “FEFE,” his biggest song yet, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz.

That same night, after a day of shooting the song’s music video, Hernandez was reportedly kidnapped. He said two men forced him into a car at a New York City intersection and stole his jewelry, according to a police report viewed by the Associated Press. Acccording to TMZ, the kidnappers also forced him to call his girlfriend for more money at home, and he ultimately escaped by opening the back door of the car.

A member of the Nine Trey Gangsters – also known as Treyway, a part of the Bloods street gang – was charged with the crime in November. Federal authorities also believe Hernandez is a member of the gang.

Hernandez was finally sentenced for the child sex case

caption 6ix9ine wore a suit during his sentencing for his 2015 child sex case. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

After a number of procedural delays and appeals, Hernandez was sentenced in October to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service for the 2015 child sex case.

The judge didn’t sentence Hernandez to any prison time, as prosecutors requested. He drew a distinction between his personal persona and his public one. And he said that though prosecutors alleged he was a member of a gang, they didn’t actually charge him with any gang-related activities.

That all changed a month later.

In November, federal authorities charged Hernandez with being part of a criminal enterprise

caption Hernandez being arraigned for assault charges in August. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

On November 19, federal authorities announced a series of indictments against Hernandez, Jordan, and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

The federal lawsuit – titled United States of America v. Jamel Jones, a/k/a “Mel Murder,” Kifano Jordan, a/k/a “Shotti,” Jensel Butler, a/k/a “Ish,” Daniel Hernandez, a/k/a “Tekashi 6ix 9ine,” Fugan Lovick, a/k/a “Fu Banga,” and Faheem Walter, a/k/a “Crippy” – accuses the crew of running a drug-dealing ring and enforcing their activities through violence. The charges include racketeering and illegal firearms possession. Federal authorities also alleged the group conspired to commit murder.

If convicted, Hernandez and everyone else charged could face life in prison.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge denied him bail, citing an FBI raid in September that found a AR-15 and a stolen ID from a man robbed in Times Square.

Hernandez is currently in jail. He may also be re-sentenced for his 2015 child sex conviction.

After a delay, “Dummy Boy” was released

caption The album cover for “Dummy Boy” features a cartoon 6ix9ine peeing rainbows. source Scumgang

Despite the criminal charges against him, Hernandez’s newest album, “Dummy Boy” was released on November 27. It was panned by critics, and debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.