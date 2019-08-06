The life of the late, iconic Toni Morrison, the first African American female author to win a Nobel Prize

Toni Morrison, the 1993 Nobel laureate in literature, has died at the age of 88.

Toni Morrison, the 1993 Nobel laureate in literature who built a career telling nuanced stories of African-American life that spanned literary genres, has died at the age of 88, her publisher announced Tuesday.

Morrison was the author of 11 novels, and made forays into opera, children’s books, and essay collections.

Here’s a look back on her luminous life and career.

Morrison was born Chloe Anthony Wofford on February 18, 1931, to a working-class family in Lorain, Ohio.

Her parents had moved to Ohio from the South to escape racism and to find better opportunities in the North. She grew up as a voracious reader who mostly consumed African-American stories, music, and folklore which would later shape the focus of her most famous works.

Morrison later said she wasn’t fully aware of racial divisions during her childhood because of her keen taste for learning. She graduated from Lorain High School with honors in 1949.

She studied English and the classics at Howard University in Washington, D.C. before graduating in 1953.

source Howard University/Facebook

It was during her undergraduate years that then-Chloe Wofford decided to change her name because many people didn’t pronounce it correctly. She chose a shortened version of her middle name, Toni.

After Howard, she graduated with an M.A. from Cornell University in 1955 and returned to her D.C. alma mater to teach English in 1957, where she began to write more extensively and participate in writers’ groups.

While teaching at Howard, she wrote a short story about a little black girl who wanted blue eyes. She would eventually develop this story into her first novel, “The Bluest Eye.”

She also met Harold Morrison, an architect originally from Jamaica, at Howard. They married in 1958 and their first child, Harold, was born in 1961. The family traveled to Europe in the summer of 1963 before her then-husband decided to move back to Jamaica.

Morrison never fully addressed the split but has said that Harold wanted a traditional 1950s wife, which she said would never be. They divorced in 1964.

Morrison moved back home to live with her family in Ohio before the birth of son Slade in 1964.

In 1964, Morrison started working at Random House in Syracuse, New York.

Morrison began as an associate editor with the publisher’s textbook division while splitting her time among work, taking care of her children, and writing when they were asleep.

In 1967 she was transferred to New York City to work as a senior editor at Random House, where she edited books by prominent black Americans like Muhammad Ali and Angela Davis.

“I look very hard for black fiction because I want to participate in developing a canon of black work,” Ms. Morrison said in an interview quoted in The Dictionary of Literary Biography, according to the New York Times. “We’ve had the first rush of black entertainment, where blacks were writing for whites, and whites were encouraging this kind of self-flagellation. Now we can get down to the craft of writing, where black people are talking to black people.”

In 1970, “The Bluest Eye” was published and received with enormous critical acclaim.

source Amazon

The story is centered on a young black girl named Pecola Breedlove, who is bullied for her appearance and longs for blond hair and blue eyes to fit in with the white children who torment her.

Though the book didn’t achieve massive commercial success, it was popular among critics for presenting what Penguin Books described as “a powerful examination of our obsession with beauty and conformity,” that included critical perspectives on race, class, and gender.

“Morrison exposes the negative of the Dick-and-Jane-and-Mother-and-Father-and-Dog-and-Cat photograph that appears in our reading primers, and she does it with a prose so precise, so faithful to speech and so charged with pain and wonder that the novel becomes poetry,” said a 1970 New York Times review.

Morrison’s literature career continued to develop, and she created a legacy of strong stories depicting nuanced narratives from African-American life.

While working as an associate professor of English at the State University of New York at Purchase, Morrison released her second novel that detailed a friendship between two adult black women.

“Sula” was published in 1973 to critical acclaim, as excerpts were published in the Redbook magazine and it grabbed a nomination for the 1975 fiction National Book Award.

From 1976-1977, she was a visiting lecturer at Yale University while writing her third novel, which would be a foray into the minds of strong black male characters, which she developed from watching her sons.

“Song of Solomon” was published in 1977 and went on to win the National Book Critic’s Circle Award and the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters Award.

In 1981, Morrison was appointed by then-President Jimmy Carter to the National Council on the Arts, the first of many awards and distinctions she garnered for her writing.

After her third book, “Tar Baby” was published in 1981, Morrison also appeared on the cover of the March 30, 1981 issue of Newsweek magazine.

The next few years marked a significant transition for Morrison as she left her position at Random House in 1983 after almost 20 years and took on a role as a distinguished professor at the State University of New York in Albany.

It was while she was living in Albany that she started writing her first play, “Dreaming Emmett,” which was based on the true story of Emmett Till, a black teenager killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. The play premiered January 4, 1986 in Albany.

Morrison’s 1987 novel “Beloved,” which was based on a story about a slave who escaped Kentucky in 1851 with her children to flee to Ohio, became a bestseller and won the 1988 fiction Pulitzer Prize.

In 1993, Morrison became the eighth woman and the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Morrison was prolific, writing acclaimed works across multiple genres.

caption This April 28, 2018 photo shows a poem by Toni Morrison inscribed on a wall at the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. source Beth J. Harpaz

In 1994, she published the novel “Jazz,” which explores marital relationships in 20th-century Harlem.

While working as a professor at Princeton University, Morrison established the Princeton Atelier in 1994, a workshop for writers and performers to provide support for original works.

Morrison also continued her fiction work, releasing the 1998 novel “Paradise” before exploring children’s literature.

In 1999, Morrison teamed up with her artist son Slade on “The Big Box,” before continuing on to do “The Book of Mean People” in 2002, “The Ant or the Grasshopper?” in 2003, and “Little Cloud and Lady Wind” in 2010.

Her 2003 novel, “Love,” was praised in Publisher’s Weekly as “a gorgeous, stately novel whose mysteries are gradually unearthed.”

In 2006, Morrison retired from her post at Princeton and embarked on work on “Margaret Garner,” an opera that exploring the tragedy of slavery that debuted at the New York City Opera in 2007.

Into her 80s, Morrison continued to produce highly acclaimed stories.

caption Novelist Toni Morrison is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event May 29, 2012. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Morrison experienced personal highs and lows in her 80s as she released her novel “Home,” which she wrote while mourning her son Slade, who died of pancreatic cancer in December 2010.

Morrison later created “Desdemona,” a production inspired by William Shakespeare’s Othello, which premiered in London in 2012. That same year, then-President Barack Obama awarded Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2015, Morrison published “God Help the Child,” a layered novella released she year before she received the Pen/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction.

Morrison was a “rare American author” who left behind a rich legacy.

Upon her death, Morrison is survived by her son Harold and three grandchildren.

The New York Times wrote in her obituary that Morrison “was one of the rare American authors whose books were both critical and commercial successes.”

Her popular and rich work is reflected in her accolades and fans, like those who founded the Toni Morrison Society in 1993 to promote the study of her life and work.