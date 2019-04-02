Tulsi Gabbard is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

caption Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks at a press conference on House Resolution 922 outside the U.S. Capitol July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Gabbard and Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) spoke on reclaiming ‘Congress’s constitutional right to declare war’ and efforts to define presidential wars not declared by Congress as impeachable ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Current job: US Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district. Major in the Hawaii Army National Guard. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 37

Family: Gabbard is married to freelance cinematographer Abraham Williams.

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. Senate legislative aide from 2007 to 2009. Honolulu City Council from 2011 to 2012.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Tulsi Gabbard’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a frontrunner in the election and remains so – though a weaker one – among those satisfied with Gabbard.

Of the 20% of respondents who had heard of Gabbard, only 16% would be satisfied with her as nominee, while 37% would be unsatisfied. Those are rough numbers for Gabbard. That also means our sample size of who her supporters like is fairly slim.

Sens. Sanders and Warren outperform among Gabbard supporters and are ideologically nearest to her. Those satisfied with Gabbard as the nominee were also disproportionately likely to be satisfied with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, with about 22 percentage points above her general satisfaction. However, with sample sizes like this it’s not great read too deeply into that.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Tulsi Gabbard’s political positions?

What are Tulsi Gabbard’s political successes?

Gabbard is one of the first two female combat veterans to serve in Congress and is its first ever Hindu member.

She was elected to the Hawaii State House to represent West Oahu at the age of 21, which made her the youngest woman ever elected to the state legislature.

In 2013 Gabbard was elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

How much money has Tulsi Gabbard raised?

Gabbard claims to have received money from nearly 58,000 donors but it’s not clear how much she’s raised.

Could Tulsi Gabbard beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Tulsi Gabbard overall is believed to be a weaker candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field.

Based on responses from Democratic primary voters, for a typical candidate surveyed 36% of respondents think they’d win, 9% think they’d lose, and 55% are unsure.

It’s very early and Gabbard has not had time to make an impact among the vast majority of voters, and of the roughly 280 voting Democrats who knew of her and weighed in, 15% thought she’d win, 16% thought she’d lose, and 69% were unsure.

