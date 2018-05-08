Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook is going through a massive executive shakeup, reorganizing and assigning new leaders to practically all of its major product teams. Under the new structure, Facebook will be divided into three teams: family of apps, central product services, and new platforms and infrastructure, according to a report by Recode and confirmed to Business Insider by the company.

Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will remain the central leader of the company that everyone else orbits around.

Here are the execs leading the new teams at Facebook:

Chris Cox, Family of Apps

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Chris Cox will head Facebook’s family of apps team, which will include Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and the Facebook app itself. A close friend of Zuckerberg, Cox was the company’s VP of product before the reorganization.

Mike Schroepfer, New platforms and infrastructure

source Getty

Mike Schroepfer, the company’s chief technology officer, will be heading up a team tasked with thinking longterm. Facebook’s efforts with blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and engineering and data privacy will all be overseen by Schroepfer.

Javier Olivan, Central product services

source Facebook

Javier Olivan, Facebook’s VP of growth, will be in charge of the company’s new central product services division, which will include advertising, analytics, integrity, growth, and product management.

David Marcus, Blockchain

source Getty

The former leader of Messenger is leaving the team to head Facebook’s new group dedicated to leveraging blockchain. This will be the social giant’s first foray into the technology.

Marcus will be working under Mike Schroepfer, the company’s CTO and head of the newly formed “new platforms and infrastructure” team.

Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger’s current head of product, will be taking over the Messenger team.

Chris Daniels, WhatsApp

Following the departure of WhatsApp’s founder Jan Koum last week, the new head of WhatsApp will be Chris Daniels.

Daniels was previously head of Facebook’s internet.org division, which is focused on making internet accessible to underserved communities.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram

source Asa Mathat/Vox Media

The executive tasked with making Facebook’s ever-so-important newsfeed is leaving the role and headed to Instagram, where he’ll be VP of product.

He’ll be replacing Kevin Weil, whose new role is going to be on Marcus’s blockchain team.

Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, AR/VR

Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, one of the more outspoken Facebook executives, will continue to run the company’s AR/VR efforts. He took over the team last year after being head of advertising.

Kevin Systrom, Instagram

source Getty

The CEO and founder of Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, will continue to be in charge of the platform.

Rachel Whetstone, Corporate communications

source Google

Rachel Whetstone, who joined Facebook after a stint at Uber, will replace Caryn Marooney as head of corporate communications.

Whetstone is best known for her role as head of communications and policy at Uber during the ride-hailing company’s tumultuous 2017, where she sometimes disagreed with former CEO Travis Kalanick.

Jay Parikh, Engineering and data privacy

caption Jay Parikh source Facebook

Jay Parikh is heading up a new division dedicated to engineering and privacy, a move that’s even more important given Facebook’s recent controversies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Parikh was previously Facebook’s VP of engineering.