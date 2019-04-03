If Joe Biden’s long-rumored presidential run crashes and burns, here’s who his supporters would flock to

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A handful of 2020 presidential candidates share common support with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden has been the subject of controversy over the past week, with women alleging he inappropriately touched them and invaded their personal space.

If Biden were to decide against running for president or face dwindling support, several candidates could capitalize.

WASHINGTON – With former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent controversies, in which multiple women have accused him of inappropriately touching them and invading their personal space, there could be an opening for one of the savvy 2020 presidential candidates to court some of the voters poised to back his looming White House bid.

According to polling from INSIDER examining which candidates have shared blocks of supporters, Biden either choosing not to run or losing traction could dramatically shift which candidates gain support in the growing field of Democrats eyeing the presidency.

Biden has strong name recognition, with 82% of likely Democratic primary voters having heard of him. In a crowded field of candidates, being well-known is a key component of maintaining a campaign.

According to INSIDER polling, 52% of Democratic primary voters who’d be satisfied in the event Biden was nominee would also be satisfied see Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee. According to the latest numbers, following Sanders are California Sen. Kamala Harris at 43% satisfaction among Biden backers, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 42%, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke sharing 37% of Biden backers.

When looking at how other candidates share support with Biden, it becomes clear whose base may be jeopardized in the event Biden runs.

For example, 72% of those satisfied with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand atop the ticket would also be satisfied with Biden as the nominee. Gillibrand supporters are more inclined to want Biden as the nominee than the entire Democratic voting block, where 66% would be satisfied with Biden winning the primaries, a nearly 6% difference.

While he is fairly late to jump into the race compared to the more than a dozen who have already announced their candidacies, Biden is reportedly moving “full steam ahead.”

Biden has been embroiled by accusations that he has inappropriately touched women. While the former Delaware senator has denied any knowledge of making the women in question feel uncomfortable, his spokesman has made it clear he empathizes with them.

“Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes,” said Biden spokesman Bill Russo. “But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best.”

But Biden’s team has also pushed back on other instances, including condemning the use of certain images of him appearing to be too close for comfort with women.

In one instance, during the 2015 swearing-in ceremony for then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, Biden is seen with his hands over the shoulders of Carter’s wife, Stephanie Carter. In a Medium post, Carter adamantly denied she in any felt violated or uncomfortable.

And Biden’s spokesman characterized the repeated use of such images as a deliberate conspiracy and troll effort from the far right and elsewhere.

“These smears and forgeries have existed in the dark recesses of the internet for a while,” Russo said. “And to this day, right wing trolls and others continue to exploit them for their own gain.”