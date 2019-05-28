WHO now recognises burn-out as a legitimate medical condition – here are the symptoms to watch out for

Symptoms of burn-out include energy depletion, increased mental distance from jobs and lowered professional efficacy. Pixabay

Does the strain of work constantly bog you down to the point of being drained of the motivation and energy to carry on?

You might be experiencing burn-out, which is now recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) a legitimate medical condition.

Burn-out was for the first time added to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) catalogue of injuries and diseases, according to a decision made during the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, an AFP report carried by The Straits Times said.

The ICD, according to WHO, forms the basis for the identification of health trends and statistics globally, and serves as the international standard for reporting diseases and health conditions.

Under the ICD handbook, burn-out is categorised under problems associated with employment or unemployment. It is defined as a syndrome conceptualised as a consequence of chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

Telltale signs of burn-out as stated in the handbook include:

Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion. Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job. Reduced professional efficacy.

However, not all types of stress-related experiences can be classified as burn-out as the condition only applies to the context of one’s occupation and not other aspects of life.

As such, adjustment disorder, disorders specifically associated with stress, anxiety or fear-related disorders and mood disorders are not classified under the same umbrella as burn-out.

The ICD, which is currently in its 11th edition, was drafted in June 2018 following recommendations from health experts from around the world. The latest version was approved on Saturday (May 25), reported AFP. It is slated to take effect starting January 1, 2022.

Several other conditions were also added to the ICD, including compulsive sexual behaviour, which was classified as a mental disorder, the AFP reported.

The ICD also – for the first time – recognises video gaming as an addiction on the same level as other stimulants such as gambling and drugs like cocaine.

Transgenderism was also removed from the catalogue of mental disorders and listed under the chapter on “conditions related to sexual health”, said the AFP report.

