How to figure out who unfollowed you on Instagram using a free app for iPhone and Android

caption You can tell who unfollowed you on Instagram with a free app for iPhone or Android. source YaniSinla/Shutterstock

Instagram, like most social media apps, does not tell you details about who has unfollowed you.

You can install a free app like FollowMeter on your iPhone or Android to automatically learn who follows and unfollows you.

If you don’t want to install an app, you can also find out if someone has unfollowed you by manually checking the Following list on their profile page.

Like most social media platforms, Instagram hides information about specific users who choose to unfollow you.

That’s inconvenient, especially if you are highly engaged with your account and want to know exactly who is coming and going in your social media sphere.

Even though Instagram isn’t especially helpful, there are a couple of ways your can stay informed about who has unfollowed you.

How to manually figure out who unfollowed you on Instagram

This might seem obvious, but it bears mentioning: One way to determine who has unfollowed you is to check their account directly.

To do that, open the user’s profile in your Instagram app and tap “Following” at the top of the page. You’ll see the list of accounts the person is following. If you know the person once followed you and you’re no longer on the list, you’ve been unfollowed.

caption Check a user’s “Following” list to see if that person is still following you. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Obviously, this isn’t an effective way to keep track of unfollows, no matter how many followers you happen to have, but it’s something you can do if you want to check a specific follower to see if their status has changed.

How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram using a third-party app

A much more effective tool for tracking unfollowers is using a third-party app.

There are a lot of apps which promise to help you find people who have unfollowed you, but we recommend one app in particular, both because we have confirmed it works as advertised, and because it’s available for both iPhone and Android.

If you want to give it a try, install FollowMeter for iPhone or FollowMeter for Android. The app is free with in-app purchases, but you don’t need to pay for the ability to track your unfollowers.

To use the app, you need to give it permission to access your Instagram account. Once you log in and give permission, the app will automatically track a number of metrics about your account, including new followers and unfollowers.

caption The app’s dashboard keeps you in the know about recent changes to your account’s followers. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

To get more details, tap any of the entries in the dashboard to see a list of users. Tap “Unfollowers,” for example, to see the specific user accounts that have unfollowed you.

caption You can tap the “Unfollowers” entry in the dashboard to see which users have chosen to unfollow you. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

