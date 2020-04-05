The World Health Organization has recruited a CGI influencer to get young people interested in safe practices around the coronavirus

caption Lil Miquela is one of the best known CGI influencers, source Baauer / YouTube

CGI influencer Knox Frost has teamed up with the World Health Organization to spread awareness of the coronavirus to youngsters.

Frost, who is an artistic rendering of a young man, has over a million followers on Instagram.

He is one of dozens, maybe hundreds, of CGI influencers who have materialized on social media in the last few years.

His latest post urges younger generations to show they are “in this fight” by practicing social distancing and washing their hands.

The World Health Organization has enlisted the help of a CGI influencer to help them inform young people of the importance of safe coronavirus practices.

Knox Frost, an artistic rendering of a 20-year-old man who has over a million followers, posted about the collaboration on April 4.

“I’ve partnered with @WHO to combat corona,” he wrote. “Let’s show them younger generations are in this fight.⁣”

He added a link to a donation page to the WHO’s fund that is working to track and understand the spread of the virus⁣, help patients get the care they need, supply workers with medical equipment, and accelerate the development of vaccines, tests, and treatments.

“AND DON’T FORGET, keep practicing social distancing and washing your hands,” he added.

A representative for the social media marketing company Influential told Buzzfeed News the Instagram post is part of the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Through this partnership with WHO, [Knox is] ensuring the message to stay home, stay healthy, and to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund reaches even the youngest generations,” they said. “While Knox Frost may be a virtual human, he’s making a real world impact during this time of need.”

Frost is one of dozens, maybe hundreds, of CGI influencers that have cropped up on social media in the last few years. Some have been growing massive followings on Instagram and have even made waves in the real world by modeling for brands and uploading photos with real-life celebrities.

Internet safety experts have previously warned about the messages CGI influencers can spread and how their power may be harnessed, and fashion industry workers are concerned they could be used to promote unhealthy body images, or take work away from real living models. But it seems in this case the CGI world is being used for good.