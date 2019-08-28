The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who would benefit most if these 15 back-bench contenders dropped out of the race

caption Rep. Seth Moulton was the most recent 2020 Democrat to call it quits. source Reuters

The bloated Democratic primary field is quickly narrowing down, and the inevitable spate of dropouts will likely benefit the top-tier of the field and enable them to consolidate more support.

In the past two weeks alone, three candidates called it quits after failing to meet the stricter requirements to qualify for the September and October DNC debates.

To help make sense of where all these candidates stand relative to eachother, Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll.

Here’s a look at which top-tier Democratic candidates will benefit the most from 15 lower and mid-tier contenders dropping out, according to Insider polling.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The bloated Democratic primary field is quickly narrowing down, and the inevitable spate of dropouts will likely benefit the top-tier of the field and enable them to consolidate more support.

In the past two weeks alone, three candidates called it quits after failing to meet the stricter requirements to qualify for the September and October DNC debates, which necessitated candidates to earn 130,000 individual donors and reach 2% in four DNC-approved polls.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out to run for US Senate in Colorado, Gov. Jay Inslee quit the race to run for a third term as governor of Washington, and Rep. Seth Moulton, who also left the race to run for re-election in Massachusetts.

To help make sense of where all these candidates stand relative to eachother, Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll. You can download every poll here, down to the individual respondent data.

Read more about how the Insider 2020 Democratic primary tracker works.

At this point in the race, we’re mainly interested in using our polling to figure out:

What percentage of Democratic voters are familiar with each candidate in the first place.

How Democrats rate each candidate’s chances of beating President Donald Trump in the general election.

If a given candidate were to drop out of the race, who that candidate’s supporters would flock to next.

Here’s a look at which top-tier Democratic candidates will benefit the most from 15 lower and mid-tier contenders dropping out, according to Insider polling.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City

caption Bill De Blasio source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden would gain from de Blasio dropping out since about three-quarters of de Blasio supporters like Biden, which is considerably higher than Biden’s performance among the entire Democratic primary electorate.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are also poised to gain from a de Blasio exit, but New York colleague Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would benefit the most, since about half of de Blasio supporters like Gillibrand.

Read more about Bill de Blasio’s campaign.

Tom Steyer

caption Tom Steyer. source Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Steyer, a billionaire financier and liberal activist, launched his campaign in July and pledged to spend $100 million on his own campaign.

Steyer hasn’t been in the race very long and is likely to stay in it for a while since he’s self-funding his campaign. But our polling indicates that fairly mainstream, popular Democrats would benefit the most from dropping out.

Biden, Warren, Booker, and Sen. Kamala Harris are more well-liked among Steyer supporters than less establishment-associated candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Read more about Tom Steyer’s campaign.

Marianne Williamson

Williamson, an author and spiritual guru, gained attention and became an Internet meme for her performance at the first two Democratic debates, but has failed to gain much traction in the polls.

Sanders and Warren are far popular among Williamson supporters than more establishment-aligned candidates like Biden and Harris, and would stand the best chance of winning over the 1% of the electorate that supports Williamson.

Read more about Marianne Williamson’s campaign.

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Ryan is running as a champion of the Rust Belt and the working class, but has considerably struggled in the shadow of Biden. About three-quarters of Ryan supporters like Biden, and around two-thirds also like Harris and Warren.

But Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ryan’s fellow Midwesterner in the race, would benefit the most. She performs about 25 percentage points better among Ryan supporters than the Democratic primary electorate as a whole.

Read more about Tim Ryan’s campaign.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Unsurprisingly, about 70% of Gabbard supporters like Sanders, who like Gabbard, is running on a progressive, anti-war platform.

Warren, the other major progressive candidate in the race, is also in a good position to gain from Gabbard dropping out.

Read more about Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign.

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

About three-quarters of Delaney’s supporters also like Biden, another business-friendly political centrist from the mid-Atlantic region.

Klobuchar and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, however, also have disproportionate support among Delaney supporters, meaning they will benefit when Delaney – who is self-funding his campaign -eventually drops out.

However, just over 1% of respondents in Insider polling and other national polls support Delaney in the first place.

Read more about John Delaney’s campaign.

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana

caption Steve Bullock, Governor of Montana. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Around 80% of Bullock supporters also like Biden and about three-quarters support Warren, too.

Klobuchar, Castro, and Sen. Michael Bennet – the other 2020 candidate from the Rocky Mountain region – also enjoy disproportionate support among Bullock’s backers.

Read more about Steve Bullock’s campaign.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

caption Michael Bennet source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Predictably, 80% of Bennet supporters like Biden, one of the most ideologically similar candidates to Bennet in the race. Another 75% like Warren, and around 70% also like Buttigieg and Harris.

Klobuchar also does particularly well among Bennet supporters.

Read more about Michael Bennet’s campaign.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

caption Kirsten Gillibrand source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Gillibrand is running a campaign centered around women’s empowerment but has failed to break out in the field or crack more than 1% to 2% in the polls.

About 80% of Gillibrand supporters like Warren and Harris, the two current female frontrunners who, like Gillibrand, also serve in the US Senate.

Booker, Gillibrand’s neighboring senator from New Jersey, also does well among her supporters and is liked by about two-thirds of those who back Gillibrand.

Read more about Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

caption Julian Castro source Jim Waton/AFP/Getty Images

Fellow progressive candidates Warren and Harris each enjoy around 80% support among Castro supporters, setting them up to benefit when Castro leaves the race.

Booker too is liked by 70% of Castro supporters, about 30% higher than his performance among the entire electorate.

Read more about Julian Castro’s campaign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Harris and Warren, two of the other female senators in the race, would be the biggest beneficiaries of Klobuchar dropping out, with both enjoying around 75% among Klobuchar’s supporters.

Read more about Amy Klobuchar’s campaign.

Andrew Yang

caption Andrew Yang enjoying a corndog at the Iowa State Fair source Scott Morgan/Reuters

Yang is running his presidential campaign around a unique platform of giving every American a universal basic income of $1,000 a month and transforming the American economy to adapt to increasing automation and digitization of industries like manufacturing and retail.

Unsurprisingly, around two-thirds of Yang supporters also like both Sanders and Warren – the other two main candidates in the 2020 field race arguing for big, structural economic changes.

Read more about Andrew Yang’s campaign.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

O’Rourke become a national Democratic superstar for coming within three percentage points of Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas’ 2018 Senate race, shattering fundraising records along the way.

While O’Rourke has qualified for the fall debates, he’s struggled throughout his entire campaign to maintain traction and get his message across in the shadow of other candidates.

Biden and Warren would be the main beneficiaries of O’Rourke dropping out, with about two-thirds of O’Rourke’s supporters also liking those two candidates.

Read more about Beto O’Rourke’s campaign.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

caption Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker source Reuters

Booker, who is running his campaign on a message of unity and love, has qualified for the fall debates and is looking to consolidate his support in key primary states – and chip away at Biden’s lead among African-American voters.

About three-quarters of Booker supporters also like his Senate colleagues Harris and Warren, putting them in a good position to consolidate his support when he eventually drops out.

Read more about Cory Booker’s campaign.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Buttigieg went from being a little-known Midwestern mayor to experiencing a meteoric rise in the Democratic primary field, out-raising every other candidate last quarter, and qualifying for the fall debates, meaning he’s likely to stick around for a while.

About 70% of Buttigieg supporters also like Warren and Harris, and about half of Buttigieg’s current backers also like Booker, who over-performs among that group relative to the Democratic primary electorate as a whole.

Read more about Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Read more:

Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate to consistently rise in the polls. That could make her the candidate to beat once voting starts

Don’t buy into the hype that Joe Biden is necessarily the most electable Democrat

Here are all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who will be on stage for the September 12 primary debate