Whole Foods sent pumpkin pies through an airport baggage carousel for US travelers arriving in London for Thanksgiving

caption Whole Foods Market UK had a sweet surprise for passengers at Heathrow’s T5. source Heathrow

Travelers arriving into London’s Heathrow Airport from the US were surprised with Whole Foods Market pumpkin pies placed amongst luggage to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Baggage ambassadors were on hand Wednesday to wish passengers “Happy Thanksgiving” and add dollops of whipped cream to the deserts.

Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer for Heathrow, said: “Whether they are here for business, vacation or visiting family, we’re happy to show them US Hospitality, UK-style and celebrate Thanksgiving with them.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

Passengers arriving from the US this week at London’s Heathrow Airport were picking up more than just their luggage in the baggage claim area of Terminal 5.

Whole Foods Market UK partnered with the airport to give passengers traveling in from five US-originating flights on Wednesday morning a slice of home by sending pumpkin pies down a baggage belt in wicker baskets to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer for Heathrow, said: “Heathrow is by far the biggest gateway for Americans traveling into the UK – we are expecting to welcome more than 700,000 passengers from the US into Heathrow between now and the New Year. Whether they are here for business, vacation or visiting family, we’re happy to show them US Hospitality, UK-style and celebrate Thanksgiving with them.”

Baggage ambassadors were on hand in the hall to dish out the finshing touches for each pie with a squirt of whipped cream and ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ wishes. The screens around the terminal also spread holiday cheer to passengers by displaying the same sentiment.

caption Screens around the terminal were also wishing ‘Happy Thanksgiving’. source Heathrow

“Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for our seven UK grocery stores, as American expats seek out the tastes and traditions of home. And while turkey might get first billing on the day, we know that it’s just not an American Thanksgiving without pie,” said Jade Hoai, Director of Purchasing and Operations for Whole Foods Market UK.

caption Passengers had pumpkin pies delivered by baggage belt. source Heathrow

Whole Foods operates 7 branches in London, and the American expat community living in the UK is reportedly 200,000 according to an estimate by the Office of National Statistics in 2015.

Read more:

7 Thanksgiving hacks that will make your turkey juicier, evenly cooked, and tastier than ever

Most Americans want stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving, except for Gen Z

There’s a slice of pumpkin pie hidden in this Thanksgiving brain teaser – can you spot it?

The Latest: Heathrow Airport workers delay start of strike