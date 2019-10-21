Amazon’s Whole Foods predicts the top 10 food trends and products of 2020

caption Whole Foods reveals the top trends for 2020. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Amazon-owned Whole Foods has revealed its predictions for the top food trends and products in 2020.

The list includes zero-proof drinks, watermelon seed butter, tiger-nut flour, and monk-fruit sweetener.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods on Monday revealed its predictions for the top trends and products that will dominate the food industry in 2020.

The list includes items such as zero-proof drinks, watermelon seed butter, vegetable flours, and monk-fruit sweetener.

The list was compiled by more than 50 Whole Foods employees including regional and global buyers and culinary experts with “decades of experience and expertise in product sourcing, studying consumer preferences and participating in food and wellness industry exhibitions worldwide,” the company said.

Here’s the list.

Zero-proof drinks

Zero-proof drinks

Zero-proof drinks are non-alcoholic versions of cocktails. They are expected to become more popular as a growing number of people, especially millennials, seek out alternatives to alcohol, Whole Foods said.

Whole Foods suggests trying HopTea Sparkling Teas: The Really Hoppy One made with black tea, Heineken 0.0, Athletic Brewing Company non-alcoholic brews, and Kater Wingman longneck sparkling waters.

A kids’ menu overhaul

A kids' menu overhaul

Brands are increasingly rethinking food for kids, especially as millennials begin having families, according to Whole Foods.

“Think non-breaded salmon fish sticks,” the company said. “Foods that are fermented, spiced or rich in umami flavors. Colorful pastas in fun shapes made from alternative flours.”

Whole Foods suggests trying gimMe Organic Premium Roasted Seaweed, Whole Foods Market olive bar, Happy Fish Responsibly Farmed Salmon fish-shaped frozen salmon patties, Whole Foods Market Limited Edition Lemon Basil Chia Shortbread Cookies, Serenity Kids 100% Wild Caught Coho Salmon puree pouch, and Cerebelly Organic Pea Basil puree pouch.

Blends of proteins from meat and plants

source Whole Foods

As plant-based proteins surge in popularity, brands are increasingly testing out shoppers’ appetites for blends of both plant and meat proteins.

Whole Foods suggests trying Applegate’s The Great Organic Blended Burger and the Lika Plus Blended Burger.

Refrigerated snacks

Refrigerated snacks

Snacks are getting fresher.

Whole Foods says a slew of snacks are hitting the refrigerated section including hard-boiled eggs with savory toppings, pickled vegetables, mini dips, and drinkable soups.

Whole Foods suggests trying Peckish Fresh Protein Packs’ Eggs & Maple Waffles, Nona Lim drinkable soups: Vietnamese Pho Bone Broth, Perfect Bar Refrigerated Protein Bars, and Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheese single serving cups.

Regenerative agriculture

Regenerative agriculture

Products are emerging that are developed using “regenerative agriculture,” which generally describes farming practices that help the environment by restoring damaged soil or improving biodiversity, according to Whole Foods.

Whole Foods suggests trying MegaFood Turmeric Strength for Whole Body, MegaFood B12 Energy Ginger Gummies, White Oak Pastures Grassfed Ground Beef, Zack’s Mighty Tortilla Chips, Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam, and Soli Artisan Essential Oil Sacred Forest Collection.

Plant-based alternatives to soy

source Whole Foods

In 2020, “the trendiest brands are slowing down on soy,” according to Whole Foods.

Some brands are replacing soy with mung beans, hemp seed, and watermelon seeds.

Whole Foods suggests trying Ocean’s Halo’s Organic No Soy Soy-Free Sauce and Plant-Based Vega Protein & Energy powder.

Sugar alternatives

Sugar alternatives

New sugar alternatives are popping up, including syrupy reductions from fruit sources like monk fruit, pomegranates, coconut, and dates, according to Whole Foods.

Whole Foods suggests trying Just Pomegranate Syrup, Lakanto Monk Fruit Sweeteners, D’vash Sweet Potato Nectar, Birch Benders Monk Fruit Sweetened Pancake Syrup: Classic Maple, and Swerve sweetener.

Everything butters and spreads

source Whole Foods

Food companies are looking beyond almonds and peanuts to make butters and spreads.

“Think seed butters beyond tahini – like watermelon seed butter – and seasonal products like pumpkin butter year-round,” the company said.

Whole Foods suggests trying FBOMB Macadamia Nut Butter squeeze pouch: Salted Chocolate, 88 Acres Watermelon Seed Butter and Roasted Pumpkin Seed Butter, and Milkadamia Butta-Bing Butta-Boom Buttery Spread.

Foods from West Africa

Foods from West Africa

West African flavors include tomatoes, onions, chili peppers, peanuts, ginger, and lemongrass. Superfoods from the region include moringa, tamarind, sorghum, fonio, and millet.

Whole Foods suggests trying Kuli Kuli Organic Pure Moringa Vegetable Powder, Ginjan Organic Ginger Juice, Essie Spice Condiments’ Mango Chili Medley, and Yolélé Fonio.

Fruit and vegetable flours

Fruit and vegetable flours

“2020 will bring more interesting fruit and vegetable flours (like banana!) into home pantries, with products like cauliflower flour in bulk and baking aisles, rather than already baked into crusts and snack products,” the company writes.

Brands are also replacing regular flour with these alternative flours in products such as Late July Tortilla Chips made with tiger-nut flour.

Whole Foods suggests trying 365 Everyday Value Cauliflower Flour, 365 Everyday Value Organic Coconut Flour, Gemini Superfoods Tigernut Flour, and Superseed Life Donuts.