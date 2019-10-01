Whole Foods recalls cheese in 7 states over listeria concerns

caption Whole Foods issued a recall for Dorset cheese. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Whole Foods has recalled Dorset cheese over concerns of a possible listeria contamination.

The recalled cheese was supplied by Consider Bardwell Farm and was sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whole Foods has recalled a type of cheese called Dorset over concerns of a possible listeria contamination.

The supplier of the cheese, Consider Bardwell Farm, said in a recall notice on Monday that “contamination was discovered by routine testing of finished products and the manufacturing environment.”

The cheese was sold at Whole Foods stores in seven states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

The affected product is wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label and a sell-by date of October 30.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Whole Foods said Monday that customers who purchased the cheese can return it to their local Whole Foods store with a receipt for a refund.

Consider Bardwell Farms also recalled two other cheeses called Slyboro and Experience, which were sold at the following locations: