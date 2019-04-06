Whole Foods shoppers blast Amazon’s Prime member discounts as the company announces it’s slashing prices

caption Shoppers are slamming Amazon’s Prime member discounts at Whole Foods. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Some Whole Foods shoppers say they aren’t saving any money with Amazon‘s Prime member discounts.

“There is no benefit whatsoever,” said Claudia Cukrov, an Amazon Prime member who shops at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn, New York, on a near daily basis.

Spencer Somers said he has stopped scanning his Amazon Prime member code at Whole Foods. “I was scanning it every time, but it wasn’t worth the under $1 savings,” he told Business Insider.

Amazon said response to the Prime member discounts has been positive, and that members have saved $100 million at Whole Foods since last summer.

Amazon announced this week that it would slash prices by 20% on hundreds of items and double the number of Prime-member deals available to Whole Foods shoppers.

She said her Amazon Prime member code, which she scans with every Whole Foods purchase, has never saved her any money. She accused Amazon of using the codes to collect data on what she buys, without offering any value in return.

“They are building a full consumer profile on us in the guise of a discount,” she told Business Insider.

Amazon rolled out Prime member discounts in Whole Foods stores nationwide last year, about 10 months after completing its $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocery chain in 2017. The discounts consist of weekly rotating specials on a handful of products, as well as an extra 10% off sale items.

Spencer Somers said he was excited when he found out about the new Whole Foods discounts last year. But nearly a year later, he has stopped scanning his Amazon Prime member code at the checkout of the Los Angeles Whole Foods store where he spends upwards of $100 every week.

“I was scanning it every time, but it wasn’t worth the under $1 savings,” he told Business Insider. “I know how data collection works. They want to look at my receipt and all the stuff I bought, so if that’s not worth a good amount of savings, then it’s not worth me giving to them.”

The concerns of Cukrov and Somers are echoed by dozens of complaints on social media.

Ay yo @amazon that Whole Foods “discount” is TRASH!!! It’s a joke, it’s beyond terrible, c’mon now ya’ll!!

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) March 12, 2019

In a statement to Business Insider, Amazon said shoppers’ response to the Prime member discounts has been positive.

“Our Prime customers tell us they love the Prime member discounts at Whole Foods Market. In fact, Prime members have adopted the Whole Foods Market benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “Since introducing Prime member discounts last summer, Prime members have already saved more than $100 million shopping at Whole Foods Market. And we expect Prime customers will save even more over the next few months.”

Customers should expect more than 300 Prime-member deals in stores over the next few months, such as a 40% discount on asparagus and strawberries and a 35% discount on all Justin’s branded products, the company said.

Whole Foods shared the news with shoppers in an email sent Thursday with the subject line: “Prime Members: You Asked For More Deals.”

“Weekly deals for Prime members are growing. As in multiplying. As in more big savings across the entire store. Turn down almost any aisle and – boom – you’ll find a way to save,” the email stated.

With the new discounts, Amazon and Whole Foods appear to be addressing customers’ complaints. But it remains to be seen whether the deals will win back customers who have already stopped scanning the Prime member codes.

“So far I’ve only gotten a discount on one item I purchased,” said Jean-Michel Boudreault, who said he shops at Whole Foods twice weekly in New York City. “It almost seems like a waste of time to pull up the barcode and show it to the cashier each time I shop there.”

Here’s what shoppers are saying on social media.

They need to do better. My Prime discount was $2.21 on a $252 shop. Amazon is struggling to convince Prime members to go to Whole Foods. So it's slashing prices – CNN https://t.co/uKe1wez1Qv — Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) April 3, 2019

The prime discount is like 20 cents on a $150 bill — Broke o'Clock (@brokeOclock) April 3, 2019

Maybe now I’ll finally get a $0.40 discount after spending $70 – so excited!!! ???? (not exaggerating and a *very* regular WF customer) — yu (@yuhollinger) April 3, 2019

Same thing again this week at @WholeFoods #columbuscircle. No @amazon prime discount. Thanks for nothing. — AJ Hartley (@HartleyAJ) March 29, 2019

@amazon should know that I am not going to scan my barcode at the @WholeFoods checkout if I keep getting precisely $0.00 discount #failedmarketing — Jean-Michel (@jeanmi1) March 27, 2019

One minute you're cool and the next minute you find yourself critiquing grocery shopping experiences and how the Amazon Prime discount doesn't really save you any money at Whole Foods. — Brandon Martin (@BranMart) March 25, 2019

nobody: Amazon Prime discount at Whole Foods: 2¢ off an avocado — gaby???? (@gaby__alv) March 20, 2019

Well thank God Amazon bought Whole Foods, otherwise I never would have been about to afford it without my MASSIVE 80 cent discount ???? — Shruggy Spice (@sonnijayne) March 9, 2019

Gotten tell you @WholeFoods and @amazon, the #amazonPrime discount at the brick and mortar stores is a case of much ado about nothing. Such a big deal for reliably miniscule savings. Not really worth it. — Antony ???? ⚖️ ❤️ ???? ✌️ ????️‍???? (@DeltaBadhand) February 23, 2019

The Whole Foods – amazon partnership is such a sham ????. Prices are def not lower and scanning my Prime app hasn’t given me a discount yet ???? — 69th Ward Alderman (@DanaHollyWood) February 13, 2019

The "dream" of all these Amazon Prime members now going to Whole Foods or signing up for Prime because of Whole Foods, isn't panning out. You know why? Because there's virtually NO discount with the Prime. I don't even scan mine in anymore. I save like $0.40 on grapes. That's it. https://t.co/FpaRyeZdFn — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) January 31, 2019

Yet again, @WholeFoods ZERO @amazon @amazonprimenow discount at all on anything useful. That #membership drive during the transition……???? you can and should do better. — Eric Perry (@erickeithperry) December 9, 2018

@amazon @WholeFoods your ads about 10% off are misleading. Fine print: “discount only applies to yellow sticker items.”

I really appreciate the #60cents pic.twitter.com/9HYNx6OLcc — John (@jdoubleu8) December 8, 2018

Anyone else tracking what they have saved with their Whole Foods Amazon Prime discount? Yesterday I bought $70 and got a whopping $0.70 savings. The app continues to be a joke. $AMZN — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) September 23, 2018