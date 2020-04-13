Whole Foods employees are among the first retail workers to get face shields — in addition to masks — amid growing infections on the front lines of the pandemic

Starting Monday, all Whole Foods employees and Amazon Prime Now shoppers will have access to face shields and face masks.

The face masks are mandatory for employees, while the reusable face shields are optional, Whole Foods told Business Insider.

Whole Foods also plans to replace its manual thermometers with thermal cameras to check employee temperatures.

Whole Foods on Monday became one of the first major retail chains to provide face shields for its employees’ protection during the coronavirus outbreak.

The reusable shields, which feature curved plastic that covers the forehead, eyes, nose, and mouth, are typically used by medical workers. They will be optional for Whole Foods employees and Amazon Prime Now shoppers, Whole Foods said in a statement to Business Insider. Amazon Prime Now shoppers pick and pack orders in Whole Foods stores for pickup and delivery.

Employees will be responsible for cleaning the shields and bringing them to work each day, the company said in an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

The grocery chain also adopted a new requirement on Monday for all Whole Foods Market employees and Amazon Prime Now Shoppers to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their shifts. Whole Foods will provide the masks to workers at temperature check stations.

“These actions – combined with our previously implemented safety measures including social distancing, crowd control, and temperature screenings for in-store workers – will help protect our Team Members and Prime Now shoppers who continue to provide critical services in our communities,” the company said in a statement.

Whole Foods is making more protective gear available to workers as the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths climbs among grocery and food-service workers overall.

At least 41 grocery workers have died so far amid the pandemic, reports The Washington Post. These fatalities include employees of Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Kroger, and Walmart.

In addition to giving its workers access to face shields and masks, Whole Foods is also planning to start using thermal cameras to check workers’ temperatures.

The company is currently using manual thermometers to check employees’ temperatures when they report to work.

The thermal cameras will replace the manual thermometers, allowing temperatures to be checked quickly without requiring people to stop before entering the building unless they have an elevated temperature, according to an internal memo.

If you are a grocery worker and have information to share about your experience working during the coronavirus pandemic, email this author at hpeterson@businessinsider.com.