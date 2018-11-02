These 10 trends will decide how we eat in 2019, according to Whole Foods

caption New types of icy treats are on the menu in 2019. source Shutterstock

Whole Foods has revealed the top 10 trends that will shape how we eat and drink in 2019.

Trends include Pacific Rim-inspired flavors, new types of icy treats, and fat-filled ingredients.

As 2018 comes to a close, the food and beverage industry is wondering what comes next.

On Wednesday, Whole Foods released its list of the trends it expects to dominate in 2019. More than a dozen buyers and experts collaborated to predict what new trends will dictate what we eat.

This year, new flavors are on the horizon, drawing inspiration from things as disparate as the Pacific Rim and the blossoming legal marijuana industry.

Here are the top 10 food-trend predictions for 2019:

Pacific Rim-inspired flavors

The grocer says that flavors from Asia, Oceania, and the western coasts of South America are on the rise. Whole Foods name checks guava, dragon fruit, Filipino sausage longganisa, dried shrimp, cuttlefish, and shrimp paste as a few ingredients to keep an eye out for.

Shelf-stable probiotics

Probiotics have been on the rise for a while, in the form of fermented kimchi and various pickled foods. Now, wellness-focused brands, cleaning products, and beauty brands are trying to cash in on the trend.

Phat fats

Whole Foods cites “keto, paleo, grain-free, and even ‘pegan’ (paleo + vegan) diets” as helping to get people to add more fat to their diets.

“New integrations of fat sources – like keto-friendly nutrition bars crafted with MCT oil powder, coconut butter-filled chocolates, snacks affectionately called ‘fat bombs’ and a new wave of ready-to-drink vegan coffee beverages inspired by butter coffees – are busting on the scene allowing consumers to get their fat fill with convenient treats,” the grocer says.

Frozen treats of a different kind

“The new pints on the block are adding a fresh take on a timeless treat with innovative bases like avocado, hummus, tahini and coconut water,” Whole Foods says.

Some brands are moving beyond ice cream all together, with frozen cheese swirls, Taiwanese snow ice, and Mexican nieves de garrafa on the cusp of going mainstream.

Marine munchies beyond seaweed

Seaweed is firmly mainstream in 2018. Now, ingredients like seaweed butter and kelp noodles are being added to the menu.

Hemp, revamped

The rise of CBD means that hemp is a hot topic as a less legally fraught option in the cannabis business boom.

“While CBD oil is still technically taboo (prohibited in food, body care and dietary supplements under federal law), retailers, culinary experts and consumers can’t miss the cannabis craze when visiting food industry trade shows, food innovators conferences or even local farmers markets,” Whole Foods says.

Faux meat snacks

“While plant-based foods aren’t exactly a new trend, our experts noted more people – even those who don’t eat only vegan or vegetarian – are exploring plant-based snacking as their palates crave adventure, want a break from meat or seek more ways to add savory umami flavors into snacks and meals,” Whole Foods says.

That means more veggie jerkies and faux bacon snacks in grocery store aisles.

Empowering purchases

“In 2019, thoughtful consideration behind purchases moves beyond (but doesn’t exclude!) environmental stewardship and animal welfare, and becomes more people-focused,” Whole Foods writes.

The grocer name drops Greyston Bakery, which has an open-hiring model; Kuli Kuli, which employs female farmers; and women-and-food-centric Cherry Bombe Magazine.

Eco-friendly packaging

Produce departments are encouraging customers to bring their own bags, chains are banning straws, and single-use packaging is on its way out.

“Some movements start as trends, then become necessities,” Whole Foods writes. “This is one of them.”

Gourmet snacks

“Snacking across the board will take a turn toward the fancy, and snacks, as they start to usurp the usual three-meals-a-day routine, are anything but ordinary,” Whole Foods writes.

You can expect more cheese boards, prosciutto, and artisanal versions of childhood snacks in 2019. Think gourmet Snackables, geared towards people on the keto diet.