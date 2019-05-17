Whole Foods is tweaking receipts to highlight Amazon Prime member savings after customer complaints

caption Whole Foods is trying to make its discounts and Prime member savings more obvious to customers. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Whole Foods is tweaking its receipts and checkout screens “so customers can see their savings more clearly,” according to an internal company memo reviewed by Business Insider.

New details on receipts and point-of-sale screens at checkout will highlight sale items, Amazon Prime member deals, and savings amounts, according to the memo.

The changes follow Amazon‘s April announcement that it would slash prices at Whole Foods and double its Prime member deals, as some customers complained about meager Prime member savings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whole Foods is trying to draw more attention to its discounts and Amazon Prime member savings by tweaking customers’ receipts.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain is planning to display new details on receipts and point-of-sale screens related to sale items, Prime member deals, and savings amounts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

Receipts, for example, will start specifying different Prime member deals – such as “Prime Extra 10%” or “Prime Buy 1 Get 1” – directly underneath items where those deals apply.

Whole Foods is making the changes “so customers can see their savings more clearly,” according to the memo.

Read more: Whole Foods shoppers blast Amazon’s Prime member discounts as the company announces it’s slashing prices

“The current receipt does not distinguish sale items, and only shows a single line that accumulates all rewards savings,” the memo reads. “This upgrade will include an enhanced receipt to improve the customers experience. The new receipt will show the line item sales price and line item rewards savings. Discounts will also be more visibly displayed on the [point-of-sale] screen.”

The changes will take effect at Whole Foods stores in at least nine states starting Thursday, according to the memo.

Whole Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The changes follow Amazon’s April announcement that it would slash prices at Whole Foods and double its Prime member deals, as some customers complained about meager Prime member savings.

Amazon has said that response to the Prime member discounts has been positive, and that members have saved $100 million at Whole Foods since last summer.

If you work at Whole Foods and have a story to share, contact this reporter at hpeterson@businessinsider.com.