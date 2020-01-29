I compared prepared foods at Whole Foods and Wegmans on a $15 budget and found the cult-favorite regional chain blew the competition out of the water

caption A steamed fish dish from Wegmans. source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Eating the prepared foods sold at grocery chains is a life changer for many time-strapped people.

Both Whole Foods and Wegmans have put great effort into developing their prepared foods sections, and they pride themselves on the work of their in-house chefs.

I tried prepared foods from both chains to see which one is better.

Not only was Wegmans’ menu much more diverse, it also had more restaurant-standard options. However, both of the grocers served some disappointing dishes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Demand for food that is both tasty and convenient is booming, and many supermarket chains are seizing the opportunity.

Whole Foods, the national chain focused on natural and locally sourced goods, and Wegmans, the East Coast chain with a cult following, are both putting great effort into the competition. For example, Whole Foods in December teamed up with award-winning chef Michael Solomonov to create a Hanukkah menu, and it has brought popular dishes from local restaurants into stores. Wegmans has curated a culinary talent development program and offered meal pickup and delivery services.

I went to a Whole Foods and a Wegmans in Brooklyn, New York, to see which one offers better ready-to-eat foods. The Wegmans location had a much more spacious and diverse prepared food section, with specific subareas dedicated to cuisines including Asian food, sushi, chicken wings, and Mediterranean food. The Whole Foods area was more cramped and generically separated.

I went to both stores with just $15 in hand, trying seven dishes at Whole Foods and eight at Wegmans. Though quite a few of them were disappointing, Wegmans would be the place I’d hit up again for restaurant-quality options – three in particular.

Here’s how my meals compared:

I went to Whole Foods first. The prepared foods were priced at $9.99 a pound. I got my meal for $12.40 after tax.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

It looked delicious, and I had high expectations. After all, these were cooked by real chefs, right?

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I got chicken, fish, potatoes, veggies, and rice.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My first bite of the BBQ Soy Nugget had a very artificial taste. I didn’t notice anything organic or healthy about it — just sweet.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I tried to pair it with some rice. Still a no-no for me.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Moving on to the next menu item, General Tso’s Chicken Wings. They tasted good, just the right amount of sweetness and spiciness smothering the crispy, sticky skin.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Time to switch from chicken to some Hoki Francese. Again, the sauce was the best part.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I quickly had another piece, but it was much tougher than the first one. I tried to find more sauce at the bottom, but there was none. It probably dried on my way back to the office.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The Home Fries gave me another roller-coaster experience. The first chunk was perfectly roasted and seasoned …

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

… while the second one was apparently left out of the seasoning process and also overly roasted. Poor chunk. Poor me. The edges were hard to chew.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I then moved on to the cauliflower. It tasted like a big spoon of buffalo sauce — very strong and spicy.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My hand was shaking as I reached to my second cauliflower. I have to say that the chef of this dish did a perfect job seasoning them evenly. Every bite was like swallowing another spoonful of buffalo sauce.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Naturally, I needed something to calm my taste buds — and my heart. So I turned to the Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The smooth texture and flavor cheered me up as the mashed potatoes melted on my tongue. I decided that they were the best part of the whole meal.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

When I finally got to the Vegetable Biryani, it was already cold and dry. Still, I tried some. It was tasteless. Might as well just get the white rice.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I finished my meal feeling not really full or satisfied. There was some leftover rice and cauliflower, but I’d prefer to stay a bit hungry.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Next, I hit up Wegmans. The price of prepared foods there was the same as at Whole Foods. My meal cost $12.07 after tax. The “Every day you get our best” slogan on the receipt seemed like a good sign.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Not only did Wegmans offer a much bigger menu, a worker told me that customers could even order things not on the menu if they phone the kitchen in advance. I got a similar combination of foods as my Whole Foods meal.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Nothing tastes as bad and frustrating as cold chicken, so it was my first priority. I grabbed the fried chicken from the winter menu first.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The skin was crispy and tasty, but the meat inside was lacking in flavor.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I then tried the Garlic Parmesan Wings on the regular menu for a comparison.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I was expecting a totally different flavor, but instead, the taste was very similar. The garlic one was much more greasy, though.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I moved on to some vegetables, the Cauliflower & Spinach Gratin, to balance the oily chicken.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

While Whole Foods’ cauliflower was too salty and strong, Wegmans’ was overly soaked in a tasteless sauce.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Discouraged, I grabbed some Spicy General Tso Chicken. And, it blew my mind.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

It seemed like the chef had used some real Chinese spices and chilis. I felt like I was eating takeout from a good Chinese restaurant.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Then, the steamed fish took the game to the next level. The skin was slightly crispy, and the meat was soft.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

And, the sauce was fantastic and sophisticated. It was the best fish I’d had in months.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I paired it with some rice. The rice was a bit tough but was okay as a side.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I was on a ride until I hit the Kung Pao Chicken. I mean, I am Chinese, and I had never seen any Kung Pao Chicken that looked like this in my whole life. It was more like grilled chicken.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Though it was perfectly grilled, it didn’t have much flavor.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Finally, I got to try the Beef & Udon Noodle, one of my favorite Japanese dishes. I just have to have them whenever I see them, regardless of the quality.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I didn’t expect much, but Wegmans surprised again. The udon was so chewy and well-sauced that I wished I had grabbed a whole box of it.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The beef, on the other hand, was overcooked.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

In general, I felt the Wegmans meal was worthwhile. There were ups and downs, but I did taste some quality, filling foods for just $12.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The two meals failed to convert me to a prepared food fan. It’s convenient, yes, but not that cheap, and not that good. Spending $15 on frozen foods from these grocery stores might be a better investment.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

But if Wegmans had more locations near my place, I’d definitely go more often for the three dishes that won over my stomach.