Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a shouting match about Trump that got Pirro ‘thrown out of the building’

caption Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro on “The View.” source ABC

Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got into a shouting match over President Trump on “The View” on Thursday, and their heated argument reportedly escalated backstage after the on-air segment ended.

Pirro was on the ABC talk show to promote her new book, “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy,” but the interview derailed when Pirro pointed at Goldberg and told her that she suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Listen, I don’t have ‘Trump derangement,'” Goldberg said. “Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.'”

“I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with,” Goldberg continued. “But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive.”

“You know what’s horrible?” Pirro responded, as the argument ramped up. “When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens.”

“What’s horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people,” Goldberg shouted over Pirro, before ending the segment by ripping up the cards for her questions and telling Pirro, “Say goodbye, bye! I’m done.”

Page Six reported on Thursday that their argument continued “backstage when the two crossed paths”:

“A source told us, ‘Jeanine tried telling her she’s fought for victims her whole life.’ That’s when ‘Whoopi got in her face and said that they’ve known each other a long time, but still, ‘F-k you, get the f-k out of this building.’ Jeanine looked stunned.”

Pirro later appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday night and confirmed Page Six’s report, adding that she “got thrown off the set, thrown out of the building.”

Watch “The View” segment below: