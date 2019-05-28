“The View” cohosts keep getting censored for their anti-Trump rants

caption Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar source Screenshot via Mediaite/The View

“The View” cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were censored multiple times on Tuesday morning for using profanity while criticizing President Donald Trump.

According to clips of Tuesday’s show posted by Mediaite, Goldberg was bleeped out for several seconds during a segment about Trump’s various insults for Democratic presidential candidates, with her and Behar expressing bewilderment over Trump attacking former Vice President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

“I just think people are tired of it and -” Goldberg said of Trump’s insults before being bleeped out, with the other co-hosts and the audience laughing while her audio was cut out for several seconds before the show went to a commercial.

Then, during a discussion about Trump attacking former Vice President Joe Biden’s support for the controversial 1994 crime bill, credited with contributing to the mass incarceration of African-Americans, Behar was censored while calling out what she saw as Trump’s hypocrisy on racial issues.

Read more: Paul Rudd played an unrelatable Pete Buttigieg visiting ‘The View’ on ‘SNL’

Behar noted that not only did former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani support the law at the time, but Trump took out full-page ads in the New York Times calling for the death penalty for the so-called “Central Park Five,” a group of young black and Latino men falsely imprisoned and later exonerated for a rape they did not commit.

“Black people know about Charlottesville,” she said, referring to Trump’s controversial response to the white supremacist gatherings in the summer of 2017. “And they know about him saying that (bleeped out) and all the racism, and all the stuff that he says.”

A spokeswoman for ABC said the dump button was used by ABC’s Department of Broadcast Standards and Practices.

“BS&P makes the decision and when we previously discussed the topic, it was bleeped as well,” ABC spokesperson Lauri Hogan said.

Both Goldberg and Behar are known for expressing strong opinions about Trump on the show. Behar, a comedian who frequently tangles with Trump’s defenders, was criticized last week for saying that Republicans “should all be thrown into jail as far as I’m concerned.”

