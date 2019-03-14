The ‘Bachelor’ is over but the contestant’s competition for Instagram followers will go on forever

source ABC; Skye Gould/Business Insider

INSIDER is tracking the Instagram following of contestants on “The Bachelor” to find out who’s winning that competition.

Why? Instagram has been surprisingly good at identifying frontrunners weeks ahead of time.

Just making it onto the show gets contestants, on average, a 4,400-follower bump.

Cassie, this season’s winner, gained 1.1 million followers throughout her time on the show – at least 300,000 of which occurred over the course of the dramatic two-night finale.

The twenty third season of “The Bachelor” came to a mixed conclusion Tuesday night, with Colton selecting contestant Cassie as his winner despite a bombshell breakup the week before.

Cassie’s choice to come back and have a try at their relationship has already paid dividends: she’s the first contestant from this season, but probably not the last, to eclipse a million Instagram followers, guaranteeing an easy side-hustle as an influencer if she should so choose.

For some, getting the rose is only part of the prize: The real aim is exposure – and Instagram followers. For many, using their platform as a contestant to gain an Instagram audience that can later be leveraged to launch a lucrative side hustle in influencing is the best prize of all.

Winning the show isn’t the only way to increase a contestant’s spon-con value; getting the fearsome villan edit can work as well. In any given series, someone’s got to get the unflattering treatment from production, their pettiness and gamesmanship laid bare onscreen for audiences to gape at and gossip about.

Krystal, Corinne, Olivia, Vienna: all of them played an important role in their season, getting a villain edit and allowing their season’s lead to overcome adversity, see through the competition, and focus on what matters: finding love.

But here’s the secret: all those so-called “villains” are the real winners here. They won opportunities to go on future editions of the franchise, they got more screen time than rivals eliminated the same week they were, and they cemented their brand in fans’ minds.

Based on our research this season, we can even quantify the boost to contestant’s Instagram following: Catherine A. got that villain edit this year, and though she left in week 3, she still grew her Instagram presence by 170,000 followers. Meanwhile, the three other contestants eliminated that week scored an average of 24,000 new follows.

Instagram is actually outstanding at sussing out winners. Of the final four contestants, three had the top three Instagram followings as of mid-January. Maybe Bachelor Nation has gotten exceedingly good at picking up on the final contestants getting a “good edit” from show producers, maybe Instagram reads the spoilers, or maybe it’s just that people who make the final group tend to have lots of one-on-one dates and screen time. Either way, Instagram’s been fairly good indicator of how far a contestant will go this season.

Contestants gained Instagram followers for a number of reasons. Hannah G. got the vaunted first impression rose, and saw a subsequent increase of 54,000 followers as fans of the show saw in her the same things that Colton did. On the other hand, Catherine A. fell into the “villain” slot early, and – despite exiting the show in week three – made out like a bandit on Instagram, growing her account to 170,000 followers during her brief stint on the program.

The most impressive follower shift coincided with one of the more groundbreaking decisions in the course of the season, when Caelynn bravely shared her story of sexual assault. The show offered her a platform to speak to Colton and the show’s viewers about the realities of how sexual assaults are too often not investigated. Caelynn’s advocacy turned lots of viewers into fans.

But even contestants who didn't make it past the first night still came away with an average of 4,414 new followers for their troubles. Those who made it to week two got a bump of 7,016. Villain Catherine's huge Instagram bump significantly skews the week three results, but by week four the eliminated women came out 6,926 followers ahead.

It's the women who make it to the final dozen who really won the Instagram jackpot. Those who left in week five had an average gain of 72,274 followers, and the women who left in week six gained an average of 104,565 more Instagram fans. Those who were eliminated just ahead of hometowns, finished up with 135,140 new followers on average.

Love you all...if you wanna make me feel better follow me in Instagram so I can at least make money on ads ❤️ #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/osbhEdbBx7 — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) September 11, 2018

Even those who don't make it far, can still parlay their TV time into lucrative Instagram sponsorship deals. According to a 2017 AdWeek study, influencers with more than 100,000 followers can garner up to $800 per sponsored post, with profits growing exponentially as followers grow.

And it's practically tradition for former contestants to use their newfound platforms to advertise. Everyone does it: former Bachelor Ben Higgins, Season 22 winner Lauren Luyendyk, Bachelorette runner up Peter Kraus, Bachelor in Paradise contestants Bibiana Julian, Kendall Long, and Jordan Kimball and countless others parlayed their time on the show into social media influencing revenue, creating sponsored posts for everything from lip balm to laundry detergent.

The takeaway: the longer you spend on the program, the more followers you get. And with #sponcon on Instagram fetching around $1,000 per 100,000 followers, "time is money" has never more accurate.

And hey, who says it's the end of the show for any of them? On Tuesday night's "After the Final Rose" special, Hannah B. was announced as the next "Bachelorette" and saw an overnight follower increase of 338,000. Plus there's always "Paradise."