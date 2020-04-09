Why you might be cramping a week before your period — from pregnancy to a UTI

caption Cramping a week before your period could be caused by a number of things — but PMS is usually not one of them. source dragana991/Getty Images

Cramping a week before your period is usually not a symptom of PMS.

Implantation cramps feel very similar to menstrual cramps and usually occur 10-14 days after conception.

Other reasons you may be cramping are constipation, post-coital cramping, a cyst, endometriosis, fibroids, or a UTI.

This article was medically reviewed by G. Thomas Ruiz , MD, OB/GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA

Menstrual cramps are an unwelcome fact of life for many women. But menstrual cramps can strike between periods, too. Those random cramps could even be an early sign of pregnancy.

Here are some of the reasons why you may be cramping before your period.

Cramping a week before your period is probably not a symptom of PMS

About a week or two before your period starts, you might develop a cluster of symptoms collectively called premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Common symptoms include headache, moodiness, and bloating.

But cramping a week out? Not so common, according to Reza Askari, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist in San Pedro, California. A week before your period is too early to experience premenstrual cramping, called dysmenorrhea.

Dysmenorrhea occurs when chemicals in the lining of the uterus called prostaglandins are released and cause pain. This typically happens right before menstruation begins and may carry into the first couple of days of a woman’s period. “So, it would be a bit uncommon for it to [happen] seven days out,” says Askari.

Implantation cramps can feel exactly like menstrual cramps

Your next period might not actually be a week away. It might be more like nine months away. The cramping you feel could be an early sign of pregnancy, also known as implantation cramping.

When a fertilized egg burrows into the lining of the uterus and sets up shop, the process is called implantation. This may cause some mild cramps, says Yvonne Bohn, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Santa Monica, California. “The uterus contracts in response to implantation and causes a sensation of cramping,” she says. These cramps feel very similar to menstrual cramps.

You might also experience some bleeding around this time, typically about 10-14 days after conception. Usually, the bleeding is lighter than what you’d experience during a regular period.

Of course, there are other possible culprits for your cramping:

The bottom line is if you start experiencing new pain, severe pain, or pain at an unusual time, you probably should get it checked out. In fact, any time you’re concerned, you should contact your healthcare provider, says Askari.”If you feel the pain you are experiencing is out of the ordinary for you, that’s when you should come to see your doctor.”

