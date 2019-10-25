‘Why am I not getting emails on my iPhone?’: 6 ways to troubleshoot the Mail app on iPhone

caption If you aren’t getting emails on your iPhone, try several troubleshooting methods. source Neirfy/Shutterstock

There are many reasons why you might not be getting emails on your iPhone, and there are also many ways to solve the issue.

The reason you’re not getting emails on your iPhone could include a number of incorrect mail or fetch settings.

Before you begin troubleshooting, make sure that the problem is with your iPhone and not with the email server.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An iPhone‘s inability to send or receive emails can be caused by a variety of problems – it might be a lost connection with the server, an old stored password, or incorrect mail settings.

Below are possible reasons why your email may not be working on your iPhone, and a few solutions to fix it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

How to troubleshoot your email on iPhone

Basic steps to take

1. Make sure your phone is connected to the internet. You might need to reset your network settings, which control how your iPhone connects to your cellular network and Wi-Fi.

2. Try logging into your email on a different device, or check with your email service provider to ensure that the system isn’t temporarily down.

3. Note that backing up your mail through iCloud or iTunes only backs up your email settings, not individual emails. If you edit or delete your email account settings, emails that were previously downloaded onto your phone may be removed.

Check that your email address and password are entered correctly

One of the most common problems with email is that your password is incorrect – if you changed your password on another device, you’ll need to change it on your iPhone, too.

When the Mail application prompts you to re-enter your password, ensure that you’ve entered it correctly.

Check iOS Mail Fetch

Your phone’s default settings for fetching new emails are based on the settings available through your email provider. If your provider doesn’t support Push notifications (where emails are sent to your phone as they arrive, in real time), it will automatically enable Fetch (where your phone retrieves emails regularly at preset times).

These settings impact how your phone receives emails. To adjust them:

1. Open “Settings.”

2. Tap “Passwords and Accounts.”

caption Your Push notifications setting can affect how you receive emails. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Scroll to the bottom and hit “Fetch New Data.”

caption Tap “Fetch New Data” at the bottom of the page. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. There, you’ll be able to enable “Push” and can control how often data is “fetched.”

caption Push notifications are now enabled. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Check your Mail settings

Check that Apple has the right account settings for your email server provider.

Though Apple automatically sets these, users can check that they’re correct. To do this:

1. Go to “Settings” and click “Passwords and Accounts.”

2. Select your email account, and then tap on it again at the top of the next page to see the account settings.

caption Tap on the email account that you’re having issues with. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. There, you’ll be able to see the incoming and outgoing mail servers. Compare these to the recommended settings via Apple’s Mail Settings Lookup widget.

Check your notification settings

There’s a chance you might be receiving emails without being notified. To ensure that you’re receiving the email notifications you want, check your notification settings. To do this:

1. Go to “Settings” and select “Notifications.”

caption Select “Notifications” from the Settings menu. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. Hit “Mail.”

caption Tap “Mail” from your list of apps. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Select the email account.

caption Select the email account that you’re troubleshooting. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Turn notification settings on or off and adjust alerts, sounds, and badges.

caption Choose the notifications that work best for you on this screen. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Check your outbox

If you’re not getting emails, you might not be able to send them either.

After you troubleshoot your email settings, check your Outbox, which stores unsent messages, to ensure that everything has sent properly.

To do this:

1. Open your Mail app and hit “Mailboxes” in the upper-left corner

2. Find the Outbox folder and select it. If there are no messages in your Outbox, your phone may not display an Outbox folder.

4. If you’re able to open your Outbox and see your unsent email, tap it to ensure that the recipient’s email address is correct.

5. Tap “Send” to try sending again.

If all else fails, contact your email provider or system administrator for additional troubleshooting assistance.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: