Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL at age 29 because he is ‘mentally worn down’

Luck’s season appeared to be in jeopardy with a leg injury.

Schefter reports that Luck has already informed the Colts of his decision and an announcement will be made on Sunday.

Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.”

Luck has missed all of training camp with a leg injury that seemed to change and grow more serious with each report.

Schefter also reported that Luck has already met with team owner Jim Irsay to deliver the news.

Luck previously missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.