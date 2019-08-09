9 things to know about Anna Kendrick

caption Anna Kendrick at the 2019 Grammy Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick always seems to be working on something new.

The 33-year-old first broke out with her supporting role in “Twilight” and has established herself as a remarkably talented performer. She earned an Oscar nomination for “Up in the Air” and proved she had box office prowess as the lead in the “Pitch Perfect” movies. She sings, she jokes, and she’s not afraid of some self-deprecation.

Here are nine things to know about Kendrick.

She’s not from a Hollywood family.

caption Anna Kendrick attends the “The Day Shall Come” Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kendrick was born in Portland, Maine on August 9, 1985. Her mother is an accountant, and her father worked as a history teacher before changing to finance. She has an older brother named Michael who has also done some acting.

Kendrick started her career as a kid acting on Broadway.

caption Anna Kendrick attends the 52nd Annual Tony Awards on June 7, 1998. source Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kendrick made her Broadway debut when she was 12 with a role in “High Society.” She earned a Tony nomination for her role and became one of the youngest nominees.

She has also earned an Oscar nomination.

caption Anna Kendrick attends the 82nd Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in 2010. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kendrick earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in 2009’s “Up in the Air,” as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

She channeled her humor into a book of essays about her life.

caption Anna Kendrick poses during the signing copies of her book “Scrappy Little Nobody” in 2017. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kendrick’s memoir, “Scrappy Little Nobody,” was released in 2016 and became a New York Times bestseller. The actress is known for her hilarious and relatable presence on social media, something she strived to continue through her essays.

“I have no illusions that I could stop anyone from making certain mistakes,” Kendrick told Vogue about writing the book. “You have to make your mistakes, learn your life lessons. But hopefully, if you do make the same kind of mistakes, you don’t feel as bad because you know at least one other person has made them.”

She forgot she was in the “Twilight” movies.

caption Anna Kendrick as Jessica in “Twilight.” source Summit Entertainment

One of Kendrick’s first movie roles was playing Jessica in 2008’s “Twilight,” a movie based on the bestselling book series of the same name. The actress was in two more of the films in the series but she tweeted that she forgot about the movies in 2018.

“Holy s–t. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” she wrote.

She changed a plot in “Pitch Perfect 3.”

caption A scene from “Pitch Perfect 3.” source Universal

As one of the stars of “Pitch Perfect,” Kendrick managed to change a plot for the third movie that she found problematic. The plot involved her character becoming romantically involved with a music executive who she was also professionally involved with.

“Originally the music executive was supposed [to be] my romantic interest but I said no to that because I thought that would be kind of f—— problematic,” Kendrick told Cosmopolitan.

Producers still wanted them to kiss at the end, but Kendrick refused.

Kendrick has a Billboard hit that made it to the top 10.

caption Anna Kendrick attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendrick’s song “Cups (When I’m Gone)” from the first “Pitch Perfect” movie peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard charts.

She made President Barack Obama double over in laughter.

caption “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and guest Anna Kendrick during Friday’s September 14, 2018 show. source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

In 2013, Kendrick Instagrammed a series of photos in which she made President Barack Obama double over in laughter. In 2018, she finally told Stephen Colbert what she said that made the then-president laugh so much.

“I called him an a—— and scolded him for not knowing enough about the 50 states,” Kendrick told Colbert.

Kendrick explained that the president singled her out in a group and later asked if she was really from Maine.

She has five movies and a TV show in the works.

caption Anna Kendrick attends Porter’s Incredible Women Gala 2018. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kendrick has two films set to be released in 2019. Comedy and thriller “The Day Shall Come” will be released September 27, while Christmas comedy “Noelle” will land on Disney+ when the service launches on November 12. The actress is currently filming the space movie “Stowaway” and is once again voicing Poppy the troll in “Trolls World Tour,” which will be released April 17, 2020.

As for TV series, Kendrick is set to star in “Love Life,” an anthology series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.