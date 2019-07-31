Anthony Davis used ‘NBA 2K19’ to decide on his new number after Nike told him he couldn’t take No. 23 from LeBron

- source
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! / YouTube
- Anthony Davis discussed his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night.
- Davis said he found out about the deal on Instagram before his agent could give him all of the details.
- Davis also said that after Nike told him he couldn’t take No. 23 from LeBron James, he used the video game “NBA 2K19” to help him decide on his new number.
- He ended up choosing No. 3, which was also his number in elementary school.
- You can watch his entire appearance below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more from Tyler Lauletta:
LeBron James went bonkers at his son Bronny’s AAU tournament, dunking in the kids’ layup line and celebrating so hard he lost his shoe
FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Here’s the expert consensus on the top 50 players
A wild brawl broke out after Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged from the mound to take on the entirety of the Pirates dugout on his own
LeBron James offered a warning to those playing against his son after Bronny nearly threw down a monstrous poster dunk: ‘Just hope it’s not you’