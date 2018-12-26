8 reasons you’re not losing weight on a low-carb diet

caption Losing weight is not straightforward. source Rostislav_Sedlacek/iStock

Following a low-carb diet means consuming little to no carbohydrates, which in turn increases the number of fats and proteins you’ll consume in your diet.

Not eating enough or eating too much are two reasons you may be struggling to lose weight on a low-carb diet.

Falling for the low-carb or sugar-free labels, or setting unrealistic expectations for yourself may be why you’re struggling to lose weight on a low-carb diet.

Few things are quite as complex as weight loss and it doesn’t help that so many people have preconceived notions of what it takes to lose weight and keep the weight off. But despite all that we may feel like we know about losing weight, we don’t always have all the facts, especially when it comes to popular diets like the low-carb diet.

Maybe you’ve been giving the low-carb diet some thought, or maybe you’ve been sticking with it for months with little results.

Either way, there are several reasons you’re not losing weight on a low-carb diet, and we’ve nailed down a few of the most popular causes.

You aren’t eating enough.

For many people, when we’re trying to lose weight, the answer seems obvious: Eat less. Less food means less calories, which in turn means less weight, right? But that’s not always true. Depending on what you’re eating, it’s very possible that even if, for example, you skip a meal, you’re still making up those calories via snacks or other meals. Further, when your body isn’t getting enough calories, it can go into starvation mode.

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., and founder of Real Nutrition NYC told Women’s Health, “When you’re not eating enough, you can send your body into starvation mode. Your metabolism slows down because it doesn’t know where its next round of calories is coming from.”

You’re eating too many calories.

Regardless of what you’re eating, if you’re eating more calories than you need, you’ll gain weight. You’ll also struggle to lose weight if you are not creating a healthy caloric deficit by exercising to burn calories and decreasing your intake to create a total deficit of about 500 less calories per day than you need and/or were consuming before.

According to Dr. Andreas Eenfeldt, CEO of Diet Doctor, “The magic trick for effective weight loss on low carb is to eat ONLY when hungry, try not to eat unless you’re hungry, as that will slow weight loss.” He goes on to add that “you can get at least as good results with less effort by eating only when hungry and if necessary add intermittent fasting.”

Your expectations are unrealistic.

With any diet, it’s important to be realistic with your expectations, as expecting a miracle to happen overnight can only lead to disappointment.

Jennifer Ventrelle, M.S., R.D., and lifestyle program director for the Rush University Prevention Center, noted, with rapid weight loss due to low-carb dieting, “The number on the scale is lower, and admittedly you look thinner because your belly also tends to retain more water when you eat carbohydrates.”

She goes on to ultimately attribute temporary weight loss to being “intramuscularly dehydrated,” more simply meaning the weight that is lost is due to carrying less water weight in the muscles.

You’re stressed.

Dr. Holly Lofton, director of the Weight Management Program at NYU Langone Health, previously told INSIDER that chronic stress can actually cause you to crave comfort foods.

“The stress can make our fat cells a little more stable, but it’s more likely that we’re just taking in more calories during that time,” she said.

Further cortisol, otherwise known as the stress hormone, is increased when a person is stressed and this increase can cause an increase in appetite.

You’ve fallen into the trap of low-carb and sugar-free labeled foods.

Low-carb doesn’t always correlate with “low calorie,” but often does go hand in hand with “high-fat.” One reason you might be struggling to lose weight on a low-carb diet is that you’ve succumbed to the labels displaying what you think you need, yet in fact, you’re consuming too many fats or overall calories in your daily intake.

Fat contains nine calories per gram consumed making it a more calorie-dense macronutrient than carbohydrates or proteins. This ultimately adds up and can lead to difficulties with weight loss or even weight gain.

Too, Virta Health, Inc. warns that being mindful of the number of servings you’re eating is essential as this can turn a low-carb food into many more carbohydrates than anticipated if more than one serving is consumed.

You aren’t getting enough rest.

Sleep can impact weight. According to USA Today, studies show individuals who aren’t getting enough rest “have increased levels of a hunger hormone called ghrelin and decreased levels of the satiety/fullness hormone called leptin, which could lead to overeating and weight gain.”

It’s estimated that when we don’t sleep enough, we eat an extra 300 calories per day than we do when we’re well-rested.

You’re on certain medications.

Dr. Holly Lofton previously told INSIDER that certain medications, particularly antidepressants, could cause you to gain weight.

“[SSRI antidepressants] have weight-gain potential when taken for more than a couple of months,” Lofton said. “That’s a really common [reason for weight gain].”

If you’re curious about whether your medication may be affecting your ability to lose weight, talk to your doctor about potential solutions.

You aren’t exercising.

Exercising is an important part of any weight-loss journey. Even if you are following a strict diet, it can be difficult to shed those final pounds without the help of a calorie-burning workout.

But what kind of exercise is best to help you reach your goals? Science points to exercising intensely for between 30-45 minutes to most effectively drop some pounds.

“An acute bout of high-intensity exercise distributes blood away from the stomach and intestines due to the need for greater circulation of blood to the muscles, which may be a factor involved in appetite suppression. This does not occur with less demanding exercise,” David Stensel, Ph.D., a professor of exercise metabolism at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England, told Greatist.

