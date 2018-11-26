Why having multiple orgasms is easier for some people than others

caption Multiple orgasms can be easier for some to achieve than others. source trumzz/ iStock

Some people are just genetically predisposed to be able to have sex again more quickly than others.

A lot of it comes down to one’s refractory period, which can get longer as one ages.

Multiple orgasms are easily achievable to some, but for others, it can require practice or other methods.

Some may be capable of having sex and achieving orgasm more frequently than others, and the reasons range from psychological to biological. It can also come down to one’s personal preference.

Here’s why some people can have sex and orgasms multiple times per day and others can’t.

Over time, the post-ejaculating refractory period gets longer for those with a penis

The time period between when someone with a penis ejaculates and when they are able to get physically aroused again is called the refractory period and it lengthens as they age.

According to the International Society for Sexual Medicine, the refractory period can be just a few minutes in younger men, but older men may need 12 to 24 hours or even a few days before they are able to ejaculate again. Experts haven’t discovered the cause between the variance of refractory periods in men of the same age, but they have ruled out potency and testosterone as culprits.

Additionally, it can have to do with prolactin. According to NYU’s Scienceline report as covered by Live Science, male ejaculation releases norepinephrine, serotonin, oxytocin, vasopressin, nitric oxide, and the hormone prolactin. Prolactin is linked to sexual satisfaction and the more of it that is released, the longer the refractory period. Prolactin levels are higher during sleep, so this is said to be the hormone that determines the recovery time for men.

It isn’t impossible for individuals with a penis to achieve multiple orgasms

caption Some can achieve multiple orgasms through practice. source George Rudy/ Shutterstock

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine Reviews revealed that although the question of whether or not men can have multiple orgasms is popularly asked, there is very little research on the topic.

According to their report, there are two types of male multiple orgasms: “sporadic” multiorgasms, with inter-orgasmic intervals of several minutes and “condensed” multiorgasms, with bursts of two to four orgasms within a few seconds to two minutes.

Many men who report having these multiple orgasms report doing so after practicing to have an orgasm without ejaculation. This can be achieved through the process of “edging,” continually halting sexual stimulation at the brink of orgasm to create a delayed, stronger orgasm.

Other men in the study who said he had multiple orgasms attributed them to the effects of psychostimulants, group sex or sex with a new partner, or the addition of sex toys.

Some people simply have stronger libidos

caption Everyone’s libido is different. source Viacom Media Networks

Although some people may be physically capable of having sex multiple times a night, they may prefer to just do it once. Libidos can change with age, health, relationships, and more.

Overall, everyone’s libido and personal preferences are different.

