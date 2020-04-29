POLL: Why didn’t Pence wear a mask? A Pence expert shares his view. Now share yours!

caption Vice President Mike Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting the coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. source REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A Mike Pence expert says the vice president’s decision not to wear a mask was a career-development move. What do you think? Take our poll!

When US Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, he refused to comply with both the clinic’s rule that everyone must wear a mask and the CDC’s guidelines that everyone should wear a mask in public.

Why?

Pence gave two explanations. First, he has tested negative for the coronavirus and therefore doesn’t need to wear a mask. Second, he wanted to be able to look the healthcare personnel “in the eye and say thank you.”

It’s possible to look people in the eye and speak to them while wearing a mask, so we can scratch that one. Also, it’s generally considered helpful and important for leaders to act as role models, so regardless of how confident he is that he doesn’t have the coronavirus, Pence at best missed an opportunity to set a good example.

Pence obviously knows that.

So what’s the real reason he didn’t wear a mask?

Insider’s Tom LoBianco has written a book about Pence. He considers one obvious possibility – that, like his boss, President Donald Trump, Pence is “defiant” and thinks rules are for other people. But Tom rejects this theory. Pence is not an “openly-defiant-type guy,” Tom writes. He’s a “by-the-book-type guy.”

Pence is also not the type who would just obliviously not wear a mask without considering the ramifications. According to Tom, Pence “doesn’t do anything without thinking through all the angles first.”

So, then, why?

Tom spoke with a longtime Pence acquaintance who offered this explanation: “He is going to do whatever keeps him in good graces with two groups, Trump and his minions and the evangelicals – but more important than the pastors, the evangelical money people. That’s what allows him to keep on a path to the White House.”

So, that’s the inside theory: Pence’s decision was a calculated career move designed to impress the two groups who Pence regards as the key to his future – “Trump and his minions” and “the evangelical money people.” Neither of these groups apparently approves of masks.

