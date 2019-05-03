‘Why don’t you resign?’ – Theresa May heckled at Conservative conference after local election losses

caption Theresa May heckled at Welsh Conservative conference source Getty

Theresa May heckled by Conservative delegate following heavy losses for her party in the local elections.

Mant of the prime minister’s colleagues want her to stand down and make way for a new leader.

The Conservatives have lost more than 500 seats across England with more results to come.

LONDON – Theresa May was heckled by a Conservative delegate on Fridaty afternoon in the wake of the party losing hundreds of seats across England in the local elections.

The prime minister was confronted as she took to the stage at the Welsh Conservative conference in Llangollen, Wales.

“Why don’t you resign?” the man shouted from the audience as May began her speech.

“The national convention doesn’t want you. We don’t want you.”

The delegate was led out of the room by security as other delegates chanted “out, out” at him.

May tried to make light of the incident, saying that “I have to say my experience of North Wales is that everybody I meet here is friendly.”

caption Conservative delegate heckling Theresa May source Getty

It came after the party lost more than 500 seats across the country in the local elections.

The party’s poor performance led to calls for her to stand down from colleagues.

“I don’t think we can continue like this,” the former International Development Secretary Priti Patel said in the wake of the results.

“People have very categorically said she is part of the problem,” she told the BBC.

“So I think where we’ve got to now look at these results, look at our direction of travel going forward as a party.

“I think obviously our party leadership and our party nationally need to look at the situation and make some very, very serious decisions now, in terms of where we go.”

