Why George and Amal Clooney skipped Princess Eugenie’s wedding

George and Amal Clooney know Princess Eugenie and her husband.

George and Amal Clooney did not attend their second royal wedding of the year.

The Clooneys were not at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Amal was at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, though it’s not certain where George was.

George and Amal Clooney skipped out on Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank Friday, despite the groom’s connection to George’s tequila company.

Amal was giving a keynote speech at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women. It’s unknown why George didn’t attend the wedding, but he and Brooksbank know each other through Casamigos, George’s tequila company, which he cofounded with Rande Gerber.

Brooksbank is the company’s European brand manager.

Amal giving a keynote address at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

A spokesperson from the tequila brand told INSIDER that a selection of bespoke Casamigos cocktails would be served to guests throughout the wedding weekend.

Other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell, were in attendance at the ceremony.

The Clooneys did attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, where George reportedly poured shots of his own tequila behind the bar of the after-party.

