10 reasons to get TSA PreCheck

caption Airport security lines can be stressful, but with TSA PreCheck they become more manageable. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

TSA PreCheck is valid for five years.

On average, travelers with TSA PreCheck spend five minutes moving through airport security.

You don’t have to remove your shoes, jacket, or electronics with TSA PreCheck.

If you can’t stand long airport security lines, then TSA PreCheck might be for you. PreCheck is a service offered by the US Transportation and Security Administration that expedites the security clearance process before you board your flight. You must pay to enroll in TSA PreCheck, but the program has its perks. Here are the top 10 reasons to sign up for TSA PreCheck.

PreCheck is valid for five years.

caption You’ll only have to purchase PreCheck once every five years. source George Frey/Reuters

TSA PreCheck costs $85 and is good for five years. This breaks down to $17 per year over the course of five years. If you travel with any regularity, this cost is totally worth it to avoid the headache of long waits in non-PreCheck security lines.

You will move faster through airport security.

caption You might spend as little as five minutes in security. source Spencer Platt/ Getty

TSA PreCheck can cut down on the number of minutes you spend waiting in an airport security line. According to the TSA, travelers with PreCheck spend an average of five minutes moving through airport security checkpoints. The program can be especially helpful to have during the holiday season when people pack airports while en route to their destinations. You may still have to wait, but it certainly won’t be as long as the regular TSA security line.

It applies to members of your family under 12, even if they don’t have PreCheck.

caption TSA PreCheck can take some stress out of traveling with kids. source foilman / Creative Commons

Traveling with kids? No problem. TSA PreCheck applies to them as well. That is, as long as they are age 12 or under and are traveling with a parent or guardian who has previously enrolled in TSA PreCheck, according to the TSA.

Most airports participate.

caption Over 200 airports participate. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Although not every airport across the country offers PreCheck, you will find that the majority of them do – especially the major airports. Per the TSA, PreCheck is available at more than 200 US airports.

You don’t have to take off your shoes.

caption There’s no need to take off your shoes with PreCheck. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Unless you’re age 75 or older, you’ll have to take your shoes off when you go through the regular TSA security line at the airport. That is, unless you have TSA PreCheck. To be approved for PreCheck, you must undergo a rigorous background check. Once you’ve been cleared, you’re free to keep your shoes on when using PreCheck – no matter what your age.

Your electronics can stay in your bag.

caption Laptops can stay in their bags with PreCheck. source Joe Penney/Reuters

Airport security workers will ask you to remove all electronics from your personal belongings and get place them in a plastic bin to go through the security scanning machine. It can be a real inconvenience if you’re in a hurry or have your bag packed to the brim. You can avoid this headache by enrolling in TSA PreCheck.

For an extra $15, you can add Global Entry.

caption It’s $100 for both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. source Chris Hondros/ Getty Images

TSA PreCheck costs $85, but if you travel internationally very often it may be worth it for you to enroll in Global Entry.

It’s only an extra $15, for a grand total of $100 for both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The program is offered by the U.S. Customs and Border protection division and helps accelerate the clearance process for U.S. citizens arriving back in the country. On its own, Global Entry costs $100.

You can leave on your jackets and belts.

caption There will be no need to remove your belts or your jacket. source Mark Wilson/ Getty

There’s no need to undress when you have TSA PreCheck. The program allows you to leave on your belt and a light jacket when you walk through the security scanner. These are items you would normally remove in the regular airport security line.

It may be included with your credit card perks.

caption Check with your credit card company to see if you are eligible for free PreCheck perks. source Fotero/flickr

You may already have PreCheck and not know it. Credit card companies like Capital One, Chase, Bank of America, and others offer loyalty programs for cardholders. These programs can include the cost of TSA PreCheck through statement reimbursement or credit card point redemption. All you have to do is apply.

You will feel less stressed while traveling.

Airport anxiety is real for many travelers, but the ease of TSA PreCheck can help cut down on the stress. Since you don’t have to unpack your bags or worry about taking off your shoes or jacket, you’ll probably feel more relaxed when navigating the airport security line.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.