How Chick-fil-A got its name

caption Chick-fil-A’s name is meant to represent quality. source MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy came up with the name for the chain when looking for what to call the chicken sandwich he had spent years perfecting.

Cathy decided that if the best cut of beef was the fillet, the boneless breast could be considered the fillet of chicken, or chicken fillet.

To distinguish Chick-fil-A, he tweaked the spelling, capitalizing the “A” to represent “top quality.”

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

When Truett Cathy invented “Chick-fil-A,” it wasn’t a chain – it was a simple sandwich, to be sold at a diner called the Dwarf House.

Cathy spent years creating the chicken sandwich that became the star of the menu at the Dwarf House. The sandwich was a hit, but Cathy struggled to find a name.

Read more: Chick-fil-A is taking over America by offering the best customer service in fast food

Originally, Cathy simply called the iconic sandwich “Chicken Steak Sandwich,” but he was shut down by a attorney when he tried to trademark the product.

“I would have to misspell a word, turn it sideways or upside down, or do something else to distinguish it,” Cathy writes in his book, “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.”

“I began to reflect on the product, which was the best part of the chicken – a boneless breast,” Cathy continued. “It occurred to me that the best cut of beef is a fillet; why not call ours a chicken fillet? Or chick fillet? Or Chick-fil-A?”

The finishing touch was capitalizing the “A,” a move that Cathy says reflected “top quality.”

Cathy registered the name in 1963. While Chick-fil-A has evolved from the name of the sandwich to the name of the chain, the logo has remained basically the same ever since.