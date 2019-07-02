Megan Rapinoe is out of the US’s starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup semifinal, and nobody knows why

Megan Rapinoe will not start for the US in the semifinal match against England at the Women’s World Cup.

Some believe Rapinoe’s absence from the lineup is because of an injury, while others believe it is a tactical decision.

Regardless of the reasons why, Rapinoe being out of the lineup leaves the US without one of its best offensive weapons in its biggest match of the World Cup thus far.

When the US faces off against England in the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, one player will be surprisingly absent from the Americans’ starting lineup: Megan Rapinoe.

After netting four goals in the team’s previous two games and capturing the hearts of American soccer fans in the process, Rapinoe was shockingly left off of the US’s lineup card for the semifinal.

Fans were quick to question the decision, as Rapinoe has easily been the most dominant player on the team thus far in the tournament. Making the matter more perplexing was that Rapinoe was not even warming up with the team.

Rapinoe not currently warming up with the US team. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 2, 2019

To some, Rapinoe’s lack of warm-up seemed to indicate an injury. If she was out of the starting lineup but planning to come in as a substitute later in the game, she would still have been out on the field before the game.

ESPN’s Julie Foudy said that Rapinoe had tape on her right leg on Monday, further indicating a possible injury.

This is not tactical. Rapinoe not even warming up on sideline. She had tape on right leg yesterday. https://t.co/LBNJeHpeQ0 — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) July 2, 2019

But there were others who believed the decision was a tactical one made by the American manager Jill Ellis. SB Nation’s Kim McCauley wrote that while Rapinoe is as talented an offensive weapon as the Americans have, she could be seen as a defensive liability, especially against the specific challenges that England present.

So You're Wondering Why Megan Rapinoe Isn't Starting For The USWNT: As good as Pinoe is, she doesn't contribute a lot defensively. Christen Press is the fastest and fittest player on the USWNT. England RB Lucy Bronze has been the best player at this tournament. So, that's why. — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) July 2, 2019

But the most perplexing aspect of the entire ordeal was the fact that a clear explanation wasn’t given for Rapinoe’s absence. According to Kevin Baxter at the Los Angeles Times, a team spokesman said he couldn’t disclose the reason for Rapinoe’s benching – a departure from what had been the norm with lineup changes earlier in the tournament.

A spokesman for the @USWNT said he cannot disclose the reason for Megan Rapinoe's benching in the biggest game of the tournament in which she is the co-leading scorer. This is unusual. When Becky Sauerbrunn and Julie Ertz did not start earlier in the @FIFAWWC we were told why. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) July 2, 2019

Rapinoe has carried the US through its first two matches of the knockout round. If things go awry for the Americans against England, fans will be demanding answers.

