‘Why is my Google Maps app not working?’: 4 ways to fix Google Maps when you can’t navigate with the app

It’s never fun when technology just isn’t working the way it’s supposed to.

If you’re having trouble accessing Google Maps features, there could be a few issues occuring.

Here’s a breakdown of what those might be and tips for troubleshooting to get your navigation app back in working order.

Why your Google Maps isn’t working, and how to fix it

Your app may not be working properly because of a poor Wi-Fi connection, a miscalibration, or an out-of-date software.

Depending on your issue, try a few of these quick fixes to get Google Maps up and running again:

Update your Google Maps app

caption Update Google Maps to the latest version. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

An out-of-date app can cause performance issues, especially if you haven’t updated in a long time.

It’s easy to update Google Maps on an iPhone or Android phone, although the process differs slightly. Android users should go through the Google Playstore via the menu’s “My Apps and Games” section. iPhone users should go the App Store and then tap “Updates.”

Check your Wi-Fi or cellular signal

caption If you don’t have a strong Wi-Fi or cellular connection, Google Maps may not load properly. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

If you don’t have a sufficient cellular signal, try connecting to a source by tapping the Wi-Fi icon and selecting a network, or turn your Wi-Fi off and on again to see if it will auto-connect.

If you know you are going out of range, you should download Google Maps offline ahead of time, so you can reference the map on your phone without a signal.

Calibrate Google Maps

caption You can also recalibrate Google Maps if it seems off directionally. source Shutterstock

If you have an Android phone, you can recalibrate your app to get more accurate information.

This process can be a bit tedious and requires some dexterity to accomplish. You may, for example, want to turn on high-accuracy mode.

Make sure Location Services is turned on

caption You can select either option for Google Maps to use your location. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

iPhone users may want to double check that location services is turned on. To do that, go to the “Privacy” tab or your phone’s settings, and select “Location Services.”

If it’s turned on, scroll down, tap “Google Maps,” and select either “While Using the App” or “Always.”

If none of the above works, you may want to try uninstalling and reinstalling the app on your phone. And if you’re still having issues, you should try restarting your iPhone or Android phone.

